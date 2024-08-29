BUREAU VERITAS: Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of July 31, 2024

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2024, if any.

Information on number of shares and rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French markets authority AMF

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.