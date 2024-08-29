Oyster Mushroom Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oyster Mushroom Global Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The oyster mushroom market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $49.10 billion in 2023 to $52.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase their shelf life, increase the shelf life of mushrooms, increase in the hectic lifestyles of people worldwide, raises demand for organically grown products with high nutritional value, and increasing urbanization.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The oyster mushroom market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $69.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing attractiveness of mushroom market, rising popularity of vegetarian, increasing demand for oyster mushroom, growing demand for functional food as well as health benefits associated with consuming oyster mushrooms, and rising demand for plant-based proteins.

Growth Driver Of The Oyster Mushroom Market

The growing popularity of veganism is expected to propel the growth of the oyster mushroom market going forward. Veganism is a lifestyle that avoids all animal products and cruelty, including in food, clothing, and other uses, supporting only cruelty-free and sustainable practices. The growing popularity of veganism is due to the health benefits, animal welfare, environmental concerns, culinary innovation, celebrity and influencer endorsements, cultural shifts, economic factors, and improved availability of vegan products. Oyster mushrooms provide a nutritious, versatile, and sustainable food option supporting veganism, making them a healthy choice for those following a vegan diet.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the oyster mushroom market include Monterey Mushrooms LLC, Nammex, South Mill Mushroom Sales Inc., Amax NutraSource Inc., Ceres Solutions Ltd., Country Fresh LLC.

Major companies operating in the oyster mushroom market are focused on developing innovative products such as burgers and sausages to cater to the increasing consumer demand for plant-based and sustainable food options. Burgers and sausages use Hooba, an ideal ingredient to create healthier and tasty meat alternatives, as it contains proteins and micronutrients found in oyster mushrooms, such as antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Segments:

1) By Type: Pearl Oyster, Blue Oyster, Golden Oyster, Pink Oyster, Phoenix Oyster, King Oyster

2) By Form: Fresh, Processed

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, Medical, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific Leading The Market

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the oyster mushroom market in 2023. The regions covered in the oyster mushroom market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Oyster Mushroom Market Definition

Oyster mushrooms, scientifically known as Pleurotus ostreatus, are a type of edible fungi that are commonly found in temperate and subtropical forests around the world. They are named for their oyster-shaped cap and are prevalent in culinary dishes due to their mild, anise-like flavor and tender texture. Oyster mushrooms grow in clusters on dead or dying hardwood trees in nature, though they are also widely cultivated for culinary use.

