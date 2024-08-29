Paddy Rice Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paddy Rice Global Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

Paddy Rice Market Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The paddy rice market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $303.97 billion in 2023 to $317.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased vulnerability to pests and diseases, increase the disposable income, increase in self-consciousness about health, increase in demand for fragrant and specialty rice, and increased cultivation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The paddy rice market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $382.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for organic and specialty rice, increasing popularity of online grocery shopping, increasing the trade for long-grain rice, increasing global demand for japonica rice, and dietary preferences in many cultures.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Paddy Rice Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Paddy Rice Market

The growth in the agriculture sector is expected to propel the growth of the paddy rice market going forward. The agriculture sector refers to the part of the economy that involves producing, processing, and distributing crops, livestock, and other agricultural products. The rising agriculture sector is due to shifts in dietary patterns and increased investment in agricultural research, development, and infrastructure. Paddy rice cultivation supports agriculture by providing food, income, environmental benefits, and cultural significance that encompass economic development, sustainable farming practices, and food security initiatives.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the paddy rice market include REI Agro Ltd., Jumbotail Technologies Pvt. Ltd., LT Foods Limited, Bühler Group, KRBL Limited, Tilda, American Commodity Company (ACC) LCC.

Major companies operating in the paddy rice market are developing an innovative class of insecticide with PLINAZOLIN technology for next-generation products for paddy, cotton, and vegetable farmers, ultimately supporting farmers in achieving higher productivity and profitability while minimizing environmental impact. It is a compound that targets a specific receptor in insects that other insecticides have not previously exploited, reducing the risk of cross-resistance with other products.

Segments:

1) By Type: Indica, Japonica, Javanica, Other Types

2) By Variety: Long-Grain Rice, Medium-Grain Rice, Short-Grain Rice

3) By Nutrition: High Fiber, High Carbohydrates

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the paddy rice Market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the paddy rice market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Paddy Rice Market Definition

Paddy rice refers to rice that is still in its husk as it is harvested from the field. The term 'paddy' is derived from the Malay/Indonesia word 'padi,' which means rice plant. Paddy rice undergoes several processing steps to become the polished white or brown rice that is commonly consumed. It is typically grown in flooded fields, which help to control weeds, provide a stable water supply, and create a favorable growing environment.

Paddy Rice Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Paddy Rice Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on paddy rice market size, paddy rice market drivers and trends, paddy rice market major players, paddy rice competitors' revenues, paddy rice market positioning, and paddy rice market growth across geographies. The paddy rice market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2024



Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2024



Basmati Rice Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.