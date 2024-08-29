Deandra Dottin Returns To West Indies Squad For Women’S T20 World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Big-hitting all-rounder Deandra Dottin returned to the West Indies squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, starting on October 3 in the UAE. Deandra holds the distinction of being the first woman to score a century in T20Is during a 2010 T20 game against South Africa.

But in August 2022, Deandra made an abrupt decision to quit playing for the West Indies while leading Barbados in the women's T20 event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, citing a 'non-conducive' environment within the national team set-up.

In July this year, Deandra came out of international retirement with an eye to play this year's T20 World Cup, coming as a huge boost for West Indies, the 2016 champions. Nerissa Crafton is the only uncapped player in the 15-member West Indies team, captained by all-rounder Hayley Matthews, with head coach Shane Deitz citing her performances in regional cricket and her approach to the game really fitting into the play the side plays T20Is.

"We have a nice mix of experience and youth. We have some players bordering (on) 19; I think Zaida is still probably a teenager and one or two of the young players there. So, really happy with the mix. Also, I think, we all as West Indians are excited to see Deandra Dottin back," said Kishore Shallow, the CWI President.

“It has been a year of communication - back and forth - with Deandra, and I particularly want to recognise the involvement of Ann Browne-John who has led those conversations over the last year, even when she wasn't officially the selector. She was integral in Deandra coming out of retirement," he said.

West Indies are in Group B of the tournament, alongside South Africa, 2009 champions England, Bangladesh and Scotland. They begin their campaign against South Africa at the Dubai International Stadium on October 4, followed by playing Scotland at the same venue on October 6.

West Indies will later face Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on October 10, followed by playing against England at the Dubai International Stadium on October 15. Dubai will host the first semifinal on October 17, while Sharjah is slated to host the second semi-final on October 18. Dubai will host the final of the ten-team tournament on October 20. Both the semifinals and the final have a reserve day.

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shermaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Qiana Joseph, Shamila Connell, Stafanie Taylor and Zaida James