IMCD Successfully Issues A EUR 500 Million Rated Bond

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (29 August 2024, 17:45 hrs CEST) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD”) a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today successfully issued a new EUR 500 million rated corporate loan with institutional investors.

This new EUR 500 million rated senior unsecured bond loan matures on 30 April 2030 and has a fixed coupon of 3.625%.

The bond will be traded on the EURO MTF on the Luxembourg and received a Baa3 rating by Moody's and a BBB- rating by Fitch.

The proceeds of the bond loan issue will be used for general corporate purposes and further enhance the flexibility of IMCD's capital structure.

