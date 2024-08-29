IMCD Successfully Issues A EUR 500 Million Rated Bond
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (29 August 2024, 17:45 hrs CEST) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD”) a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today successfully issued a new EUR 500 million rated corporate bond loan with institutional investors.
This new EUR 500 million rated senior unsecured bond loan matures on 30 April 2030 and has a fixed coupon of 3.625%.
The bond will be traded on the EURO MTF market on the Luxembourg stock exchange and received a Baa3 rating by Moody's and a BBB- rating by Fitch.
The proceeds of the bond loan issue will be used for general corporate purposes and further enhance the flexibility of IMCD's capital structure.
