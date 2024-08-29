The Medical Society Of The District Of Columbia Adds Member Benefit From Resolve

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Employment Contract Review and Data Access for MSDC Members

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Medical Society of the District of Columbia (MSDC) announces a new member benefit from Resolve, a physician employment contract review and data provider. Resolve will assist MSDC members in securing competitive contracts, whether they are starting their first post-training job or re-negotiating an existing agreement.“MSDC is pleased to offer this new resource to D.C. area physicians,” said MSDC President Ashesh Patel, MD, FACP.“A big driver of wellness is compensation, and this new benefit for MSDC members in the D.C. area gives physicians access to salary data and legal resources when negotiating their contracts.”Resolve specializes in identifying problematic contract terms and helping physicians negotiate for contracts which maximize compensation, improve work/life balance, and protect them from unexpected workplace changes. With contracts that compensate physicians properly and accompany their unique lifestyles, job dissatisfaction and feelings of burnout can be prevented. Resolve is offering contract review services and compensation data access to MSDC members at a discounted rate.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise to help physicians negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve .About The Medical Society of the District of ColumbiaWith over 3,000 members, the Medical Society of the District of Columbia is the largest medical organization representing metropolitan Washington physicians in the District of Columbia. The Medical Society was founded in 1817, and it is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of physicians and their patients in metropolitan Washington. As part of its strategic goal to make the District“the best place to practice medicine”, MSDC is continually seeking to ensure access to appropriate medical care for all District residents, regardless of location or income. For more information, visit msdc .

