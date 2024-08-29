U.S. TOP 10 HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS FIRM CONTINUES GROWTH TRAJECTORY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jarrard Inc. adds six professionals to its thriving systems and health tech practices

In response to surging demand for its services, national healthcare strategic communications consultancy Jarrard Inc.

has expanded its team with six new consultants. These additions bring the firm's total talent to 93 professionals across 20 states, enhancing Jarrard's ability to deliver innovative and effective solutions that keep up with the rapidly evolving industry.

"Not only are healthcare provider organizations seeking to harness the power of communications to drive positive change, but health services and technology companies are also looking for sharp positioning expertise to craft and activate their crisp, unique story – so they stand out in the crowded market," said Jarrard Inc. President and Co-Founder Anne Hancock Toomey .

"Across this healthcare spectrum – from tech to payers to hospitals and health systems – we're embracing the critical work of change, challenge and opportunity."

Added to Jarrard's roster:



Alex Hunter , Senior Vice President, Health Technology Practice Lead

Noted technology communications expert Hunter leads Jarrard's work with companies in health technology, health IT and digital health, plus the investment firms that fund them. Earlier, as president and cofounder of The Bulleit Group tech communications agency, he managed communications strategy for companies including Google, Microsoft, Bridgewater, eero (Amazon) and Collective Health.

David Bell , Associate Vice President, Regional Health Systems Practice

With his deep background in public, private and governmental affairs, Bell brings unique insight into the challenges healthcare providers face. He previously served as an administrator and regulator at Idaho's Medicaid program, focused on policy, project management and innovation.

Elizabeth Middleton , Associate Vice President, Regional Health Systems Practice

Middleton's expertise lies in philanthropic development, strategic communications and organizational change. As a former communications business partner for an HR executive leadership team at Endeavor Health, she played a key role in transforming employee communications and internal initiatives.

Stacey Kellogg , Senior Managing Advisor, Public & Community Health Systems Practice

Advising clients, Kellogg pulls from her background in journalism, healthcare marketing, community outreach and public relations to connect health organizations with patients in innovative ways. Before joining Jarrard, she was the advertising director and publisher at The Purdue Exponent.

Linzie Treadway , Senior Managing Advisor, Academic Health Systems Practice

Treadway is an experienced educator and thought leader, guiding clients through strategic planning, change management, brand identity and crisis response. Prior to Jarrard, she was the deputy chief of staff and director of special projects for the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at Vanderbilt University and Medical Center. Aemon Weaver , Senior Managing Advisor, Regional Health Systems Practice

An experienced healthcare communicator, Weaver has built a robust career in marketing, stakeholder engagement and external affairs. Before Jarrard, he worked as the manager of health communication research at Westat where he contributed to the Let's Stop HIV Together campaign for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About Jarrard Inc.



Jarrard Inc. is a U.S. Top 10 strategic communications consulting firm focused exclusively on healthcare and the unique opportunities and challenges inherent in this sector. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,500 clients across 48 states and has led communications and political strategy on $75+ billion in announced M&A and partnership transactions.



Jarrard partners with leaders across the spectrum of healthcare in high stakes moments of growth, innovation, change and reputational/public affairs challenges. This array of specialized services is tailored to support leaders in the most impactful parts of the ecosystem that are essential in transforming U.S. healthcare for the better. Jarrard Inc. is a division of Chartis, one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc .



