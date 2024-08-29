AAA Washington Turns 120, Celebrates With New Membership And Exciting Brand Revamp

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Everyday Membership Packed with Perks Across the Pacific Northwest, Plus 'More A's Means Better Ways' Campaign Featuring Sir-Mix-A-Lot

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As AAA Washington turns 120 this year, the trusted local leader in automotive, insurance and travel, announces the first new membership offering in its history that does not include roadside service. Everyday Membership, available today, caters to Pacific Northwest lifestyles and is packed with discounts and rewards for locally loved brands and experiences across Washington state. In celebration of its 120th anniversary and as a thank you to its 1.2 million members, AAA Washington is expanding all current memberships to include these new benefits at no additional cost.

"More A's Means Better Ways" Campaign

"AAA Washington was founded 120 years ago by a group of Washingtonians obsessed with making everyday life better through safer mobility, investment in our communities and appreciation for the unique beauty of our region," said Heather Snavely, President and CEO of AAA Washington. "Fast forward to today, and that hasn't changed

-

how we bring it to life for our members has. AAA Everyday Membership captures the spirit of that early purpose through daily perks and exclusive offers that not only celebrate the best of the Pacific Northwest but make everyday life better."

Everyday Membership

provides access to experiences with the Seattle Storm, Corepower Yoga and Rad Power bikes; discounts at locally loved spots like Delille Cellars, Tutta Bella, Redhook Brew Lab and Locust Cider; free identity protection; and savings on the things that make life easier, such as daycare and groceries. Plus, exclusive perks on travel services as well as member-only discounts on property, auto and other personal lines insurance sold by AAA Washington's insurance agency, including AAA Insurance.

In addition to the launch of Everyday Membership, AAA Washington is celebrating its 120th anniversary with a new locally focused brand campaign that celebrates its Pacific Northwest roots. Beginning on Aug. 28, AAA Washington's "More A's Means Better Ways" campaign kicks off with a playful TV commercial

starring local legend Sir Mix-A-Lot, and special "AAApple Cup" festivities next month at Lumen Field including a giveaway of three premium tickets

to the big game on Saturday, September 14, in the "AAA" section of the lower bowl, right on the 40th yard line.

About AAA Washington



For 120 years,

AAA Washington

has championed safer mobility, preserving the area's natural beauty and showcasing Washington as an unrivaled travel destination. It has long supported communities across the Pacific Northwest, including through its beloved School Safety Patrol program, Soap for HopeTM toiletry fundraiser and Batteries to BranchesTM battery recycling campaign. More than 1.2 million members across Washington and Northern Idaho turn to AAA Washington for trusted services like automotive, travel, discounts and rewards. In addition to being the largest independent personal-lines insurance agency in Washington, it also offers the new Auto Club MAPFRE Insurance Company's products under the AAA Insurance brand.

Founded in 1904, AAA Washington is a not-for-profit based in Bellevue, Wash. with satellite offices in Vancouver, Wash. and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Fleet Centers across Washington in Seattle, Spokane and Vancouver.

It remains one of the most trusted travel and automotive brands

in the U.S. and was voted a Best Place to Work

and the Best Travel/Tourism Company .

