John J. Flynn Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

J. Flynn Insurance Agency ("John J. Flynn") of Dover, NH on April 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

John

J. Flynn was founded in 1999 and is a full-service agency providing personal and commercial insurance to its customers.

"Our team prides itself on finding families and businesses the right insurance for their specific needs," says John J. Flynn, President, John J. Flynn Insurance. "Joining World will allow us to offer additional products and services to our customers, and we look forward to a great future."

"I'd like to welcome John J. Flynn to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "The addition of John J. Flynn will further increase World's presence in the New Hampshire market. The agency is well known, and I have no doubt they will continue to be successful."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Fortrust Diligence advised World on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit

.

