CSU Global Launches The Colorado Promise Grant: New Scholarship Opportunity For Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The grant provides $400 per trimester for eligible Colorado residents to enhance access to higher education

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is pleased to announce the launch of the CSU Global Colorado Promise Grant, a new initiative designed to provide support and increase accessibility for students pursuing higher education. In alignment with its mission to advance student academic and professional success in a global society by providing access to dynamic education characterized by excellence, innovative delivery technologies, industry relevance, and strong stakeholder engagement, and in accordance with the Colorado Department of Higher Education's initiative to address affordability, the scholarship aims to alleviate the financial burden on students and families, enhancing opportunities for academic and professional success.

The CSU Global Colorado Promise Grant is available to undergraduate students who are Colorado residents and who demonstrate significant financial need. Eligible students can receive up to $400 per trimester to help cover the cost of tuition and fees at CSU Global during the 2024-25 academic year.

"We are dedicated to removing barriers to education and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder students from achieving their goals for a brighter future, while also enabling them to provide key industry support," said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, President of CSU Global. "This new grant is a testament to our mission and career-connected learning components and philsophy, and we are honored to provide this support to learners in our home state of Colorado."

The grant supports Colorado first-time freshman or new transfer students with less than 60 transfer credits and who are Pell eligible (full or partial). To be considered, they must be admitted to CSU Global and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and they must maintain satisfactory academic progress to remain eligible.

The introduction of the CSU Global Colorado Promise Grant supports the University's mission to provide affordable, high-quality, and industry-relevant education through its 100% online learning format. In addition, all students receive support through on-demand academic, career, and IT services including 1:1 tutoring, writing center, and library consultations.

This grant aligns with the Colorado Department of Higher Education's initiative partnering with Colorado public institutions of higher education across the state to share information about programs that address the cost of tuition and remove financial barriers.

For more information, including eligibility requirements, please visit the CSU Global Colorado Promise Grant page.

