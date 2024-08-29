(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Kelley Group's (TKG) co-founders, Sarano and Brooke Kelley, are pleased to announce their partnership with Evalu8, powered by Hyperbound. A leader in business development communication skills training. The Kelley Group is the industry's first sales communications training company to deliver an AI-powered training solution designed specifically for advisors, wholesalers, and leaders. This innovative tool will redefine how financial services companies train professionals engaged in business development, managers involved in recruiting, and the investor public. This dynamic tool harnesses the power of cutting-edge AI technologies and advanced analytics.

Continue Reading

TKG delivers AI-powered training designed specifically for financial advisors, wholesalers, and industry leaders.

Forbes Coaches Council

Post this





Sarano Kelley emphasizes the significance of this collaboration: "As we enter a new era of communication and technology, our partnership with Evalu8 and Hyperbound represents a pivotal step in empowering financial services companies to harness the full potential of AI. By combining advanced analytics with proven communication strategies, we're not just improving sales and recruiting-we're revolutionizing how management can influence, and drive success within their organizations." Sarano a certified Master Practitioner in Neuro-Linguistics Programming was a former media skills coach to The White House and has been rated the number #1 speaker for several years running by the Securities Industry Association at The Wharton School of Business.

Hyperbound ,

a YCombinator-backed company specializing in conversational AI, was co-founded by Sriharsha Guduguntla and Atul Raghunathan. Their expertise has been honed through their roles at Meta and Salesforce, and they now provide state-of-the-art Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to deliver unparalleled AI-driven insights.

Mike Levine , Co-Founder and COO of Evalu8, brings more than 20 years of Fortune 100 experience, 16 of them in the financial services industry. Mike says, "The Kelley Group is the industry leader in communication skills. I was excited to partner with them when they successfully rolled their recruiting training out across the country for one of the largest advisory firms. Their program is now available at all four of the nation's largest advisory firms and growing,"

Ryan Hawkins , Founder & CEO of Evalu8, brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, working with Fortune 100 institutions to drive large-scale initiatives. His leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in developing Evalu8's platform.

AI-Driven Sales Platform for Financial Services

The Kelley Group's partnership with

Evalu8, powered by HyperBound, delivers a groundbreaking AI-driven training platform designed to enhance financial firms' recruitment, along with providing training for advisors, firm specialists as well as internal and external wholesalers.

For leaders who recruit advisors CLICK HERE

for a live AI demo and a complimentary copy of the first and only book on how to recruit an advisor "The Recruiting Conundrum: A Consistent and Disciplined Approach to Attracting Top Talent."

For internal/external wholesalers and firm specialists who seek advisors as clients CLICK HERE

for a live AI demo and a complimentary copy of the industry bestseller on achieving peak performance "The Game: Win Your Life in 90 Days." This powerful book was featured on Fox, CNN, CNBC, and was produced as a PBS documentary.



For financial advisors looking to master the skills and dialogues needed for organic and inorganic growth CLICK HERE

for a live AI demo and a complimentary copy of the landmark book, "Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Asking to Become Clients."

To learn more about The Kelley Group

contact: [email protected] .



About The Kelley Group

The Kelley Group is a premier communication skill coaching and training company in the financial services industry. With a focus on research and development in communication strategies, TKG's programs have been featured on national media outlets such as ABC's Good Morning America, CNN, CNBC, and FOX Business. Brooke Kelley has been a coach to leadership of the nation's top financial firms as well as Barron's and Forbes producers. Sarano has spoken in front of more than 250,000 financial professionals over his 30-year career as an industry leader.

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.