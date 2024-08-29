Management’S Or Related Parties’ Trading With SP Group A/S Shares

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Overgaard Advisory ApS, related parties to Board member Bente Overgaard (Bente Overgaard is CEO of Overgaard Advisory ApS), has acquired 862 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 289.50 equal to DKK 249,549.00.

