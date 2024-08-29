Protocase Launches Enterprise Version Of Protocase Designer, Elevating Custom Enclosure Design For Engineering Teams

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protocase , the leader in custom for enclosures, is proud to announce the launch of Protocase Designer Enterprise, an enhanced version of the widely acclaimed Protocase Designer software. Originally released in 2006, Protocase Designer has been instrumental in helping engineers and innovators bring their designs to life with unprecedented speed. The new Enterprise version is set to further streamline collaboration and accelerate innovation for multidisciplinary engineering teams in industries such as aerospace, robotics, and biotech.



Since its inception, Protocase Designer has stood the test of time, used by more than 180,000 people, including those from leading aerospace companies that rely on the software to remove bottlenecks from mechanical designers and instead empower production technicians to do the design work themselves. The software's mission has always been clear: to empower engineers and experts in electronics to develop new technology and complete short production runs as efficiently as possible.

Protocase Designer Enterprise builds on this legacy by offering a suite of advanced features designed to meet the complex needs of modern engineering teams. This new version enables mechanical and electrical experts to seamlessly collaborate on the design and ordering of custom enclosures, panels, and brackets, with direct integration into Protocase's“mass custom” manufacturing process. The result is the elimination of design latencies, improved project timelines, and an overall boost in innovation speed.

“We developed Protocase Designer Enterprise in direct response to the needs of our most ambitious customers,” said Steve Lilley, President and Co-Founder of Protocase.“Our goal was to create a tool that not only simplifies the design process but also fosters collaboration and speeds up the journey from concept to production. With features like dimensioned drawings and collaborative sharing tools, we're providing teams with everything they need to innovate faster and more efficiently.”

Key Features and Benefits

Protocase Designer Enterprise offers a host of new and exclusive features, many of which were specifically requested by customers:

- Connoisseur-Level Support : Dedicated expert support from Protocase's engineering and design services team ensures personalized guidance throughout the design process.

- Collaboration Features : Designed for seamless team collaboration, the software supports multiple users, allowing each team member to access, edit, and share resources efficiently.

- All-New Dimensioned Drawings : A critical new feature, dimensioned drawings allow for precise design specifications, significantly reducing design and production time.

- Personalized Training : Teams receive customizable training tailored to their specific needs, ensuring they can fully leverage the software's capabilities.

- My Account Integration : Streamlines the ordering process, enabling quick and easy design submissions directly into Protocase's fast custom manufacturing system.

Protocase Designer Enterprise is particularly well-suited for enterprise companies building electronics and related technologies in sectors such as robotics, aerospace, and biotech. These industries require fast-paced innovation and the ability to quickly iterate on designs. With Protocase Designer Enterprise, multidisciplinary teams of mechanical engineers, electronic engineers, and technicians can collaborate more effectively, bringing their cutting-edge technologies to market faster.

The companies that stand to benefit most from Protocase Designer Enterprise are those that are ambitious and eager to move quickly. They understand the significant cost savings associated with accelerated development and efficient collaboration. By empowering electronics teams to design their own enclosures and enabling mechanical engineers to focus on priority projects, Protocase Designer Enterprise helps teams scale up their productivity and advance their projects at an unprecedented pace.

About Protocase

Protocase is a leading provider of custom electronic enclosures, panels, and brackets, serving a wide range of industries from aerospace to biotech. The company's mission is to empower engineers and innovators at all levels to bring their ideas to life quickly and efficiently through its“mass custom” manufacturing process.

