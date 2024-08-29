Global Frozen Tuna Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK , August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global frozen tuna market is projected to grow from $7.47 billion in 2023 to $8.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0%. The market is anticipated to reach $12.22 billion by 2028at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%, driven by increasing demand for seafood, heightened awareness of health benefits, and the growth in sushi and sashimi consumption.

Growing Demand for Seafood Drives Market Growth

The growing demand for seafood is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the frozen tuna market. Seafood, including tuna, provides essential proteins and nutrients for many cultures worldwide. The rising awareness of seafood's health benefits, the expansion of aquaculture, changing dietary preferences, improved supply chain logistics, and concerns over the sustainability of land-based protein sources have all contributed to this increased demand. Frozen tuna plays a crucial role in meeting the global seafood demand by offering a reliable, versatile, and high-quality product that can be used in various cuisines. For example, sales of farmed shellfish in Canada increased by 11.8% in 2022, reflecting the overall growth in seafood consumption.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the frozen tuna market include ITOCHU Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Dongwon Group, Nissui Corporation, Mowi ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, and Bolton Group. These companies are focusing on product innovation to enhance quality, shelf-life, and sustainability. For instance, Big Fish Maldives launched ultra-low temperature (ULT) frozen tuna products in April 2023, which maintain their freshness for extended periods due to freezing at temperatures as low as -60 degrees Celsius. This innovative approach allows high-quality tuna to be sold in overseas markets at significantly higher prices and is particularly preferred for sashimi and high-end sushi.

Trends: Technological Innovations and Sustainable Practices

Several key trends are shaping the frozen tuna market, including technological innovations, advancements in cold chain logistics, flash-freezing technology, sustainable packaging solutions, and improved thawing techniques. These trends aim to enhance product quality and sustainability, catering to the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and high-quality seafood options.

Segments:

.Type: Frozen Albacore, Frozen Big Eye Ahi, Frozen Bluefin Tuna, Frozen Skipjack, Frozen Yellowfin Tuna

.Distributed Channel: Online, Offline

.Application: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the frozen tuna market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading. The region's dominance is supported by strong seafood consumption trends, expanding aquaculture activities, and advanced supply chain logistics.

