Don Francisco's Coffee Ushers In Fall With The Return Of Its Pumpkin Spice Coffee - The Season's Most Anticipated Brew

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Francisco's Coffee , a leading family-crafted premium coffee brand, announces the return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice flavor. Available while supplies last this medium roast blend, made with 100% Arabica beans, is infused with rich pumpkin pie flavor and aromatic spices.

"Don Francisco's Pumpkin Spice coffee captures the essence of fall and signals the return of pumpkin spice season"

"Don Francisco's Pumpkin Spice coffee is a fan favorite that captures the essence of fall and signals the return of pumpkin spice season," says Lisette Gaviña Lopez, 4th generation roaster at Gaviña Coffee Company. "It's a delicious, cozy treat on its own and serves as a great base to inspire a variety of creative pumpkin spice coffee drinks, from warm, decadent favorites to cooler, lighter options that you can enjoy in any weather."

Don Francisco's Coffee Pumpkin Spice flavor is available in a variety of formats, including 12-ounce ground coffee bags and 12-count K-Cup coffee pods, compatible with Keurig K-Cups brewers. These can be purchased in select grocery stores across California as well as on Amazon and donfranciscos. All Don Francisco's Coffee packaging is recyclable for free through TerraCycle at .

To celebrate the return of its Pumpkin Spice flavor, Don Francisco's Coffee created the Pumpkin Spice-infused Coffee and Cream recipe -- an

easy-to-make, café-worthy drink that blends velvety pumpkin spice and rich creaminess.

Pumpkin Spice-Infused Coffee and Cream Recipe

Ingredients:



2 cups brewed Don Francisco's Pumpkin Spice Coffee

1.5 cups half-and-half (or non-dairy substitute)

2

tbsp. pumpkin puree

2

tbsp. maple syrup

1

tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 star anise

1 tsp. cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

Whipped cream Cinnamon

Directions:

Brew your favorite Don Francisco's Pumpkin Spice Coffee.In a saucepan over medium heat, warm the Half-And-Half (or substitute) with pumpkin puree, maple syrup, spices, and star anise. Whisk well.Remove the pot from heat and strain the mixture.Pour brewed coffee into mugs and top with the hot cream mixture.Finish with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra festive touch.

For additional coffee recipe inspiration, visit Don Francisco's Coffee at donfranciscos .

Also, look out for a special Pumpkin Spice Coffee giveaway via Don Francisco's Instagram @donfranciscos, on National Pumpkin Spice Day (October 1). Two lucky winners will receive a special Don Francisco's Pumpkin Spice gift box complete with a three-month supply of Don Francisco's Coffee that will include Pumpkin Spice coffee, 2 other surprise flavors, and fun promotional items to inspire coffee creations throughout the year.

About Don Francisco's Coffee

Don Francisco's Coffee is the flagship premium brand of Gaviña Coffee Company. A leading California retail brand, Don Francisco's Coffee is also available nationally via Sprouts, donfranciscos, and Amazon. The Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve line includes a wide array of coffees and roast styles made for a variety of brewing methods, including pods and espresso capsules. To learn more about Don Francisco's Coffee, please visit .

About Gaviña Coffee Company

Established in Vernon, California in 1967, Gaviña Coffee Company is one of the largest family-owned coffee companies in America and the nation's largest privately held minority-owned coffee roaster. The family's unmatched coffee experience, as coffee growers and roasters, dates back more than 150 years to the family's humble beginnings in the rich coffee-bearing soil of Cuba and has strong presence

in wholesale and retail accounts across the country. The company makes the highest-quality, family-crafted coffee®, including flagship premium brand Don Francisco's Coffee, popular Latin-style espresso Café La Llave, and Jose's Gourmet Coffee, which is a premium coffee brand available exclusively at Costco in 3lb and 2lb whole bean coffee bags.

The Gaviña Coffee Company is currently one of the only coffee companies roasting and packing its Nespresso®-compatible capsules in the U.S. at their Zero Waste to Landfill plant in California. For more information visit .

