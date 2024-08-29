Polestar Strengthens U.S. Presence With New Offices, Leadership Moves And Advanced AI Offerings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Continuing its rapid expansion in the US, Polestar, the AI & analytics partner driving innovation for Fortune 1000 enterprises, has announced that it has further expanded its presence in the United States (US) with the launch of offices in Dallas (Texas) and New York. Now, as part of its strategic growth, Polestar is focused on empowering businesses with advanced data science and AI solutions to meet the increasing demand for intelligent enterprise initiatives.



"These are exciting times for us as we've seen steep growth over the past three years. We have built deeper capabilities across CPG, retail, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, despite the market condition not being favorable in the US. So far, we have gained strong traction in the US and plan to expand our presence in the coming months. Our focus remains on building a world-class team based in the U.S., being close to our clients and further strengthening our capabilities. We are committed to laying a robust foundation across all business functions, with continued investments in research and development (R&D) and talent development," said Chetan Alsisaria - CEO & Co-Founder, Polestar.





Its ongoing investments in R&D and business development in the US market underscores its dedication towards innovation and transformative digital solutions in analytics and AI globally. Polestar harnesses cutting-edge data science, AI, and Generative AI to tackle industry-specific functional challenges. The aim is to deliver innovative solutions, augmented by Generative AI to extend decision intelligence beyond IT, empowering business leaders with intuitive tools for smarter, data-driven operations.



The company is committed to talent development and plans to increase its headcount by three times in the US by the end of this year. Currently, Polestar has a team of over 600 employees globally and is committed to a 60 percent growth over the next year, taking its employee strength to 1000 employees.



"Polestar has consistently attracted world-class data scientists, engineers and consultants to strategically meet the growing needs of our clients. We are focused on adding value to our clients spread across the globe and aim to hire across job roles such as data science, data engineering, data analytics as well as Generative AI among others over the next year," said Asim Jamil, Head - Human Resources at Polestar.





While it has built a strong leadership team in the US, and in recent months hired senior leaders to enable its growth, over the past year, senior executives, including the CEO have relocated from India to the US to strategically drive its expansion plans.



The 12-year-old company has offices globally across Dallas, New York, London, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Noida and Kolkata.



About Polestar Insights Inc.





Founded in 2012 by Chetan Alsisaria (CEO & Co-Founder), Amit Alsisaria (COO & Co-Founder) and Ajay Goenka (CFO & Co-Founder), Polestar, is a leading AI & analytics solutions company that serves Fortune 1000 companies, startups and the government across various industries, including CPG & retail, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, among others. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company enables businesses across North Americas, Asia Pacific, ANZ, and the UK with analytics foundation, data science and AI initiatives, offering a comprehensive range of services to help succeed with their data. For more information visit:





