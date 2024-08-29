Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) Applauds Biden Administration's Efforts To Increase Access To Obesity Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) commends the Biden Administration for raising awareness of the need to expand access to obesity care and reduce the high cost of obesity medications. President Biden's recent announcement marks a significant step forward in a national effort to enhance care and support for individuals affected by obesity.



Obesity is a complex and chronic that impacts more than 100 million Americans, requiring comprehensive, long-term management. However, high costs and limited insurance coverage often prevent individuals from receiving necessary treatments. The OAC is encouraged by the Administration's commitment to making these essential treatments more affordable and accessible to all.

"This is a substantial move forward in the national conversation about obesity and its treatment," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO. "It reinforces the critical need for affordable, evidence-based treatments for obesity, similar to those available for other chronic diseases."

The OAC urges the public to support our efforts to increase access to obesity care and make these treatments more affordable. Take action today by signing our national petition to advocate for access and affordability changes in obesity care policies.

Additionally, the OAC remains committed to advocating for fair drug pricing policies to ensure all individuals have access to the care they need. For more information on the OAC's stance on drug pricing for obesity medications, please visit our website .



About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), a more than 85,000 member-strong National nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by the disease of obesity through education, advocacy and support. The OAC is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, please visit .

