Emre Bardan Launches Movement To Fight Against Underreported Violence

The 'FREEEMREBARDENMOVEMENT' stands firmly against abuse and seeks to raise awareness about often-overlooked narratives surrounding addiction, assault, and domestic abuse, shedding light on the violence and struggles that go unheard. The movement also aims to create safe spaces for individuals to share their stories and find support within their communities.

Emre Bardan was once silenced by his battles with addiction and trauma. He has reclaimed his life after a four-year hiatus dedicated to self-reflection, healing, and recovery from abuse and addiction. His journey has been marked by struggles that many have faced, but few have had the opportunity to voice. Bardan hopes his movement will inspire aspiring hairstylists and individuals grappling with their challenges to seek help. Through advocacy, he encourages others to pursue their dreams without fear or stigma.

Recently, Bardan opened up about his mental health struggles. By sharing his experiences, he aims to foster a supportive community where individuals can discuss their challenges openly and seek help without judgement.

"Living with the stigma of addiction can be a lonely journey," Emre Bardan said. "I am overcoming these challenges head-on with a fabulous support system. I am speaking up to help those with similar struggles who have often been overlooked."

According to the United Kingdom's Office for National Statistics , three in every 100 mean 16 years or over experienced domestic abuse in the last year. The Crime Survey for England and Wales said 751,000 men suffered domestic abuse in 2023.

In 2022, The National Centre for Domestic Violence stated that 1 in 5 adults experience Domestic Violence in their lifetime. This statistic equates to 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6-7 men, and domestic abuse is a largely hidden crime that goes unreported to the police.

As part of this initiative, Bardan is actively engaging with followers on social media platforms to raise awareness about mental health resources and recovery options available to those in need. His commitment to advocacy empowers him and inspires countless others who may feel isolated in their experiences.

"I feel a profound sense of solidarity and support for those with struggles like mine," Bardan said. "I want them to know that they are not alone.

"I believe I am a good person who has gotten a raw deal. Life is going to change, and I will keep going. I want to help others do the same."

The movement invites everyone to come together and work towards creating a more inclusive environment for discussions of mental health and personal recovery journeys.

"Together, we can break the silence surrounding these critical issues and support one another in healing," Bardan added. "Never forget social media is not what it looks like; no one knows what is going on behind the scenes of all the chaos life needs to deal with globally."

