Technological Developments in Doors & Windows

The trend toward smart doors and windows is gaining momentum as more homeowners and building owners seek to incorporate technology into their properties. Integrating home and building automation systems enables control through apps or voice commands. These smart designs often include advanced security features like facial recognition and remote monitoring, offering convenience and safety. Additionally, by automating the opening and closing of windows and doors, smart technology can help maintain optimal indoor temperatures, potentially reducing energy costs. Marvin, one of the leading vendors in the North America doors and windows market, provides smart solutions for connected homes.

Furthermore, equipped with IoT technology, smart windows can adjust their tint or opacity based on environmental factors such as sunlight and temperature, ensuring comfort and energy conservation. Similarly, smart doors enhance security with remote access control, significantly improving the safety and accessibility of both residential and commercial buildings. This innovative window and door design approach enhances user experience and promotes a more efficient and secure living environment.

Surge in Home Improvement Activities in the United States

The home improvement industry is growing in the United States, resulting in sales of building materials, appliances, decor, and other home improvement elements. In addition, rental housing is also increasing in the U.S., which is creating opportunities for home remodeling and renovation. In recent years, most homeowners residing in their homes have tended to renovate their houses instead of moving into new ones. Also, most homeowners in the country focus on renovating their homes at least once a year; home improvement is initiated to improve the quality of life. In addition, it has been witnessed that millennials and baby boomers have almost the same perspective towards renovating homes in the region.

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

The challenge of fluctuating raw material prices influences the North America doors and windows market dynamics. Like many others, the market is susceptible to volatility in the costs of raw materials, which can impact various aspects of the industry, from production costs to pricing strategies and overall market competitiveness. This challenge requires a nuanced understanding of the factors contributing to price fluctuations and strategic measures to mitigate potential adverse effects.

Furthermore, the economic landscape is one of the primary contributors to the fluctuating raw material prices in the North America doors and windows market. Economic conditions, including inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events, can significantly impact the prices of key raw materials used to manufacture doors & windows.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The North America doors and windows market by product is segmented into doors and windows. The door segment holds the prominent segmental market share in 2023. The door segment is growing significantly with the region's rise in reconstruction and renovation activities. In addition, people in the United States are willing to replace exterior doors more than interior doors. These external doors are in major demand due to materials made of metal and wood.

In addition, there has been a continuous shift towards choosing plastic materials for doors as it fuels the economy. Also, homeowner purchase rates for various product categories have risen by about 2% in recent years. This trend is evident in the increased demand for exterior, molding, storm/screen, and interior passage doors. Patio doors have also seen a modest uptick in sales. Additionally, closet doors, interior passage doors, and patio doors have all experienced notable growth in purchases.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

The residential end-user segment holds the most significant share of the North America doors and windows market in 2023. The region's home renovation and reconstruction activities drive the growth of residential doors and windows in North America. In terms of new constructions in the residential segment, the demand is currently driven by new government-funded housing projects, especially due to the rising immigrant population. Government-funded projects are focused on high-cost efficiency, thus increasing the demand for plastic windows and doors.

Also, there has been a significant shift towards energy-efficient use of fenestration products in new housing and the renovation sector. UPVC windows and doors are one example of the rise in demand for energy-efficient buildings. Moreover, residential permits are also one of the reasons for the rise in the new housing market.

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL

The North America doors and windows market by material is segmented into metal, plastic, wood, glass, composite, and others. The plastic segment holds the most prominent segmental market share in 2023. The plastic doors and windows segment is expected to gain market share by catering to the consumer base that earlier preferred wooden and metal doors and windows. Several factors have and are still boosting the demand for plastic doors and windows in several American states.

The housing sector is gradually gaining traction, and the total demand for housing materials and products is gaining ground. Further, due to the lower installation costs compared to wooden or metal alternatives, uPVC has become the preferred material for manufacturing affordable, durable, and high-quality doors and windows. Currently, the use of plastic is relatively higher in windows than indoors. Due to innovations in the material and manufacturing techniques, plastic doors and windows continue to gain traction due to the advancements in their thermoplastic properties.

INSIGHTS BY INSTALLATION

The replacement installation segment dominated the North America doors and windows market share 2023. With the rising awareness of energy efficiency, the overall fenestration of buildings comes into play, and consumers and building owners are increasingly adopting new doors and windows for their buildings, especially exterior windows and interior and exterior doors. Home renovation is becoming a major trend driving the residential sector's industry for doors and windows. In Canada, home renovation is growing due to various factors, such as the rise in immigration and the demand for residential space. Also, the government is taking initiatives for residential construction by offering moderate interest rates for housing loans.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America is the largest market for infrastructure construction, creating high opportunities for the doors and windows market during the forecast period. Non-residential construction in North America is rising rapidly with the region's increasing number of office spaces, hotels, business centers, and retail spaces. The construction industry for office spaces is witnessing a rising number of start-ups in the U.S. and an expansion of existing firms in the region. In addition, many foreign companies are establishing their office and working space in the United States. Thus, this increases the demand for space and employment in the region.

The U.S. holds the most significant share of the North America doors and windows market 2023. The growing hospitality and manufacturing industry in the U.S. is expected to drive the new construction of commercial buildings. Offices, hotels, institutions, and business centers contribute to building construction. In addition, the U.S. has some of the world's largest commercial spaces, including shopping malls, business centers, hotels, and other large retail stores. Thus, such new construction in the U.S. will likely drive the fenestration market, specifically for doors and windows, over the next few years.

Moreover, the North America doors and windows market is undergoing significant advancements, driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient and technologically advanced products. Consumers now have diverse options that offer improved performance, durability, and aesthetics.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles



Andersen Windows and Doors

Cornerstone Building Brands

JELD-WEN Pella

Other Prominent Vendors



Air Master Windows and Doors

All Seasons Window and Door

All Weather Windows

Alside

ASSA ABLOY

Bear Wood Windows

Cascade Windows

Champion Windows

Crystal Windows

dormakaba

Earthwise Windows

EXTECH

Four Seasons Sunrooms

Fyre-Tec

Harbor All Glass and Mirror

Harvey Building Products

International Window

Kohltech

KP Building Products (Farley)

Loewen Windows

Marvin

Masco Corporation

Masonite

MI Windows and Doors

Optimum Window

PGT Innovations

Plastpro

Profine Group

ProVia

Quaker Windows & Doors

Sierra Pacific Windows

Simpson Door

St. Cloud Window

Starline Windows

Steves & Sons

Therma-Tru

Trinity Glass International

United Window & Door

VKR Group

Wincore Windows & Doors

Woodgrain YKK AP America



Key Attributes:

