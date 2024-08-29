PP-Solution And Swift Navigation Partner To Enable Precise Location In Plug-And-Play GNSS Receivers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership aims to fast-track the development of innovative products enabled by centimeter-accurate location, such as autonomous and outdoor robots.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, announced that PP-Solution, a leading GNSS receiver manufacturer, has integrated Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service into its user-friendly GNSS receivers. This partnership aims to streamline the development of new products in industries where enhanced location accuracy drives efficiency and safety, including logistics, robotics, drones, and autonomous driving.



Skylark is a cloud-based GNSS corrections service that provides reliable, centimeter-accurate positioning worldwide. It supports safety-critical applications, including over 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles globally, and is highly configurable to meet a wide range of requirements for accuracy, coverage, power consumption, and cost, which can vary significantly across industries.

PP-Solution's compact, fully enclosed, multi-constellation, multi-frequency GNSS receivers, such as RTAP2U, RTK2U, and RTAP3M are renowned for their performance and easy-to-use UI tools for quick configuration. Together with Skylark, these receivers deliver a plug-and-play precise positioning solution with centimeter-level accuracy and rapid convergence, regardless of distance from a reference station.

Commenting on the partnership, Kwan-Dong Park, Chief Executive Officer at PP-Solution, said:“We are thrilled to partner with Swift. Skylark enhances our products by boosting performance while maintaining the ease of use and reliability our customers expect.”

Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product & Marketing at Swift Navigation, added:“We are excited to partner with PP-Solution to streamline the development of innovative location-based products that improve safety and efficiency across industries.”

Already powering millions of devices and vehicles and scalable to support billions more, Skylark is available across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Compatible with an ever-growing list of GNSS chipsets, modules, receivers, and applications, Skylark offers developers flexibility at any stage of the development process, making it easier and more cost-effective to deploy than vertically integrated solutions. To learn more about Skylark-compatible devices, visit: .

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift's Skylark is the only global cloud-based precise positioning service built from the ground up to unlock new mass market use cases across industries at scale. ISO-certified to meet automotive safety standards for L2+ autonomy and delivered through carrier-grade networks with full redundancy in every system and connection, Skylark delivers reliable, centimeter-accurate positioning for more than 10 million safety-critical devices globally. Skylark is highly configurable, compatible with a wide range of GNSS chipsets, modules, and receivers, and packaged into rigorously tested and proven solutions for multiple industries. Visit swiftnav.com/skylar to learn more.

ABOUT PP-SOLUTION

Founded in 2012, Seoul-based PP-Solution has years of experience in developing GNSS precision positioning technology and supplying the Korean market with high-quality GNSS equipment from leading brands. Specialized in creating compact, small-sized, high-precision GNSS receivers that cater to a wide range of applications, PP-Solution also owns and operates its own GNSS CORS network in Korea. Composed of GNSS specialists, the team is dedicated to advancing positioning technology and delivering cutting-edge solutions. Visit to learn more.

