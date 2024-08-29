3D Cell Culture Market Size Expected To Reach USD 7.02 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global 3D cell culture size is calculated at USD 2.34 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 7.02 billion by 2034, expanding at a double digit CAGR of 11.6% between 2024 and 2034. Ottawa, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D cell culture market size is predicted to increase from USD 2.10 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 6.29 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

North America dominated the 3D cell culture market share by 42.01% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the scaffold-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By technology, the scaffold-free segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the stem cell research & tissue engineering segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By application, the cancer research segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By end-use, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the 3D cell culture market in 2023. By end-use, the academic & research institutes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Market overview 3D cell culture is more resemble the natural environment of cell than two dimensional cultures, they are mostly used in tissue engineering and cell biology research. This may be useful in complex connections and disease process in living thing. Additionally, 3D cell culture has make animal study easier and more effective in pharmacology and scientific researches. 3D cell culturing is process of cultivation of cell outside of original organism in a 3D environment. 3D cell culture has the ability of detecting exact efficacy or toxicity of drugs. In recent decades, 3d cell culture grown popularity due to their more accuracy reflect physiological processes in vivo drug studies.

Scientist are always step forwards in drug discovery process for seek of enhancement in pharmaceutical medicines and healthcare. However, drug discovery process is time consuming, costly and sometimes challenging and required to increase effectiveness of drug development by improving new approach methods. In vitro 3D tissue models can be excellent replacement for traditional 2D cell culture and animal testing, and the 3D cell culture method is a expand step in the study of human tissue and disease. You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ... Top Factors to Promote the Growth of the 3D cell culture market

Increasing investment in cell research and development, increasing demand for personalized therapy, and enhancement in cell culture technologies are expected to expanse the 3D cell culture market.

The demand of 3D cell culture in organ transplantation is increasing, which is increasing the market growth.

To provide more reliable substitute for animal testing, scientists and industry stakeholders are investing more in order to enhance and improvement of 3D cell culture technology. 3D culture can be use to understand disease process or used to screen for small molecules drugs by genetical manipulation. The increasing chronic disease demanding the technology for detecting the cause which leading the market expanse. Penetration of New Applications to Promote Market's Growth The increasing investment in technology innovation, and the launch of new products, and increasing emphasis on healthcare quality, the growing concern about the development of 3D cell culture methods are driving the growth of the 3D cell culture market. Additionally, education industry, government research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies are rapidly adopting the 3d cell culture techniques in studies, researches. In healthcare sector the requirement for novel treatment and therapies is growing, which driving the growth of 3D cell culture demand. However, even 3D cell culture being used rapidly by manufacturers in recent years, 3D cell culture products may not be consistent, moreover it is a time-consuming process, which can cause challenges with manufacturing, quality assurance, and standardization. Going from small-scale manufacturing to large-scale manufacturing can impact the final outcome's consistency. Additional restraint of market growth can be labour intensive. The demand for 3D cell culture in research has the great opportunity for growth globally. 3D cell culture is useful tool to better understand disease causes which can help researchers to produce targeted medicines and special medical treatment. Additionally, 3D cell culture has ability for examine and finding the exact beginning of illness, impacting on growing need of 3D cell culture methods.

Technology and Healthcare Infrastructure: North America's Projection as a Leader North America is the dominant region player in the 3D cell culture market share by 42.01% in 2023. The availability of financing program for the investigation and development of effective alternatives for animal testing is biggest driver of the market's growth in North America. United States holds the largest share in 3D cell culture market in North America region. The increasing incidence of chronic disease demand for 3D cell culture market due to the need of advanced cell culture methods. In United States, the majority of healthcare cost are due to the chronic diseases. The incidence of chronic disease has increased significantly in US despite significant development in therapies, requiring for development in the research and development of treatments. As result of high numbers of chronic illness, the demand of 3D cell culture techniques has increase in North America. Asia Pacific is expected as fastest growing region in the 3d cell culture market in forecast period driving market with increase industry planting, expansion in healthcare sector, and raising demand of new drug discovery and solutions in development. Nations like China, Japan, and India are driving market in region, with large biotechnology sector , and growing pharmaceutical industries, using their large population. China's government proving support to biomedical research and development, resulting as enhancing the biotechnology ecosystem, showing extraordinary growth possibility. Additionally, due to technology advancement, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, and a growing preference on precision medicine and personalized healthcare methods, Japan and India contribute significantly in 3D cell culture market in Asia Pacific.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership @ Key players in 3D cell culture market

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BiomimX SRL

Corning Incorporated

CN Bio Innovations

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

Hurel Corporation

InSphero AG

Lonza AG

MIMETAS BV

Nortis Inc.

Sartorius AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Promocell GmbH Recent Breakthrough by Danaher

Company Name

Danaher Headquarters

Washington, DC, United States Recent Development

In December 2023, Danaher obtained Abcam, which is a provider of validated antibodies, reagents, biomarkers, and assays crucial for drug discovery, life sciences research, and diagnostics.

Abcam will continuous to operate independently in Danaher's life science section, aligning with the goal of improving disease understanding and accelerate the discovery of novel drugs.



Development of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in 3D cell culture market

Company Name

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Headquarters

Waltham, Massachusetts, United States

Recent Development

In September 2022, sustainable solution for large-scale cell culture harvesting was launched by Thermo Fisher scientific Inc. additionally, Thermo Scientific DynaSpin Single-Use Centrifuge system was introduced by Thermo Fisher at BioProcess International annual conference in Boston, MA.



Type insights

Based on the type, the scaffold-based 3D cell cultures segment accounted largest share of market in 2023. Scaffold-based method is commonly used in 3D cell culture, scaffold supports the cells to grow. Additionally, scaffold offers structural and mechanical support to the cells, which made up of synthetic material. Increasing awareness about use of scaffold in cell culture is likely to increase segment growth and will continue to drive the market expansion.

Application insights

Cancer research, stem cell research & tissue engineering segment dominated the 3D cell culture market in 2023. Use of spheroids as model system in anticancer therapies are likely to drive the improvement in research and development. The improved enhancement in pharmaceutical industries is one of the factors breakthrough cell culture demands. Furthermore, the increased incidence of cancer and advantages of 3d culture model's treatments in cancer are increased growth of market.

End-user insights

By end-user segment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the largest share in the market. Cell culture can be uses to detect the effectiveness of drugs for destroying cancer cells. Additionally, growing demand of target therapies and personalized medicine are increasing the awareness of 3D culture techniques. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment driving innovation and determining the way for healthcare.

Market potential and opportunities

Developed nations like US and European countries are frequently focusing on improvement in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries driving growth of 3D cell culture market. These countries significantly adapting developed technologies to meet the requirements and needs. Companies in the 3D cell culture market are concentrating more on the opportunities in developing nations. Growing partnership between various companies to promote 3D cell culture development and advanced are likely to open doors of new opportunities for market in coming years.

Due to COVID-19 impact, companies have been growing their focus on new drug discovery and new vaccines development, increasing the demand of 3D cell culture methods. In both industrial and academic areas, the move toward customized research solutions has modified, leading result to faster adaption of 3D cell culture technologies. The market of 3D cell culture expected to grow globally, due to increased additional use of 3D culture for research and understand cellular actions of pharmaceutical products.

3D Cell Culture Market News



In October 2022, Elplasia 12K flask was launched by Corning, this flask has a microcavity geometry that allows for the formation, culture, treatment, assessment, and harvest of spheroids. Each flask can produce around 12,000 spheroids of a uniform size and shape, which is 125 times more than a conventional 96-well spheroid plate In April 2024, Merk KGaA (Merck), Darmstadt, Germany based company announced an investment of more than €300 Million in a new Life Science Research Centre. This investment is sort of commitment of to the Darmstadt site by Merck's broader by 2025. When it comes to search solutions for crucial medical challenges, Merck is always excited to support its customers in Europe with the help of Advanced Research Center.

