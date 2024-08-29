United States Pet Grooming & Boarding Market Focused Insights 2024-2029: Growing Demand For Premium Services, Rise In Pet Tech And Pet Humanization

The U.S. pet grooming and boarding market is expected to grow from $10.22 Billion in 2023, to reach $15.8 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.54%.

Growing Demand For Premium Services

The U.S. pet grooming and boarding market shows a notable trend towards the demand for premium services. Pet owners are increasingly seeking high-quality grooming experiences that go beyond basic care. This includes specialized services such as breed-specific cuts, organic shampoos, and luxurious spa treatments. For example, Petco's grooming salons offer premium packages that include blueberry facials, specialty shampoos, and even nail polish for dogs, catering to pet owners who want to pamper their pets with upscale treatments. These premium offerings cater to the rising expectations among pet owners that their pets deserve the best possible care and pampering. This trend reflects the broader humanization of pets, where owners are willing to invest significantly in their pets' grooming and overall well-being.

Additionally, the rising disposable income and the increasing bond between pets and their owners have led to a willingness to spend more on luxury pet services. Premium grooming services often use high-end, hypoallergenic products that cater to specific pet needs, providing a tailored experience that addresses individual pet health and comfort. Furthermore, including wellness checks, massage therapies, and aromatherapy in premium packages highlights the move towards comprehensive care that ensures both pets' physical and emotional well-being.

Rise in Pet Tech

The rise in pet technology significantly shapes the U.S. pet grooming and boarding market. Innovative tools such as pet grooming software and mobile-based apps are streamlining operations and enhancing customer service. For instance, Gingr is a popular pet grooming and boarding software that helps manage appointments, track grooming histories, and automate reminders, improving efficiency for grooming businesses. Mobile apps provide pet owners with convenient ways to book services, receive updates, and access grooming and boarding records. These technologies improve the user experience by offering ease of scheduling and communication and help businesses maintain high standards of care and organization.

Moreover, integrating advanced technology such as AI-driven tools and smart devices is revolutionizing pet care. For example, some grooming salons and boarding facilities use AI-powered cameras to monitor pets in real-time, ensuring their safety and well-being. These systems can alert staff to unusual behavior or potential health issues, enabling prompt intervention. Smart grooming tools with sensors can also analyze a pet's skin and coat condition, allowing for more personalized grooming services.

Rise in Pet Humanization

The rise in pet humanization is a significant driver in the U.S. pet grooming and boarding market. Many U.S. households own pets and increasingly consider them as integral members of the family. This trend leads pet owners to prioritize their pets' well-being and invest in grooming and boarding services to ensure their comfort and health. For example, a popular pet service platform, has seen a surge in demand for pet sitting and grooming services as more pet owners seek high-quality care for their pets, mirroring the level of attention and care given to human family members. The perception of pets as family members fuels the willingness to spend on premium grooming services, comfortable boarding facilities, and specialized care, thus driving growth in the market.

Increase in the Adoption of Pet Grooming Products

The rise in the adoption of pet grooming products poses a challenge to professional grooming services in the U.S. As more pet owners purchase grooming tools and products for home use, there is a trend towards self-grooming rather than visiting professional groomers. Companies like Wahl and Furminator offer a wide range of pet grooming products, including clippers, brushes, and shampoos, readily available online and in stores. This accessibility and the perceived cost savings of home grooming lead some pet owners to handle grooming tasks themselves. Consequently, professional grooming businesses may face a decline in clientele as more pet owners opt for Do It Yourself (DIY) grooming solutions. The impact of this trend on the market is significant, as it pushes professional groomers to innovate and offer value-added services that cannot be easily replicated at home. For instance, advanced grooming techniques, breed-specific styling, and specialized treatments such as de-shedding or allergy relief become key differentiators.

Additionally, grooming salons may expand their product offerings, selling premium grooming tools and products directly to consumers to capture a share of the DIY market. This shift requires grooming businesses to continuously adapt and find new ways to attract and retain customers by emphasizing professional services' expertise and convenience.

INSIGHT BY PET

The U.S. pet grooming and boarding market by pet type is segmented into dog, cat, and others. The dog segment dominates and has the largest market share. Their popularity as household pets drives the segment. Vendors like PetSmart and Camp Bow Wow offer extensive dog-specific services, including daycare, boarding, grooming, etc. The dog segment offers diverse services, from basic grooming and boarding to specialized services such as breed-specific grooming, behavioral training, and luxury accommodations. Dog owners are known to spend significantly on the well-being and care of their pets, boosting the demand for high-quality boarding and grooming services. The dog segment has a growing emphasis on health and wellness, with increasing demand for services such as organic grooming products, holistic health treatments, and fitness programs.

INSIGHT BY SERVICE

The U.S. pet grooming and boarding market by service type is categorized into pet grooming and pet boarding. The pet grooming segment is experiencing robust growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is due to increasing pet ownership and the rising trend of pet humanization. Pet owners seek professional grooming services to ensure their pets' health, hygiene, and appearance.

Companies like PetSmart and Groomingdales provide comprehensive grooming services, including bathing, haircuts, nail trimming, and ear cleaning. Bathing and drying services are fundamental components of pet grooming, with high demand from pet owners seeking to maintain their pets' cleanliness and hygiene. Companies like Petco and PetSmart offer these services as standard in their grooming packages. This service is required more frequently than other grooming services, driving consistent business for grooming salons. The regular need for bath and dry services ensures steady business revenue streams.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The southern region dominates the U.S. pet grooming and boarding market with the largest share and shows the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The southern region of the U.S. has one of the highest rates of pet ownership, driving significant demand for both boarding and grooming services. Companies like Pet Paradise and Dogtopia have a strong presence in this region, offering pet care services.

The warm climate in the south increases the need for grooming services that address issues like flea and tick prevention and maintaining coat health in hot weather. Petco and PetSmart offer grooming packages that cater to these climate-specific needs. Southern pet owners often prefer facilities that offer spacious outdoor play areas and swimming pools for their pets. The South is experiencing robust growth in the pet care industry, supported by rising disposable incomes and a strong culture of pet ownership, such as in Texas, Virginia, etc.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Recent Vendor Activities

On June 10, 2024, PetSmart and West Paw initiated a dog toy recycling program in select markets, responding to the interest of 70% of pet parents in making environmentally positive changes. This program, the first of its kind from a national retailer, allows customers to recycle old pet toys into new ones. Pet parents can bring retired West Paw or similar plastic and rubber toys to PetSmart collection boxes, which will be processed and reused to manufacture new toys. This initiative helps reduce landfill waste and promotes sustainable practices among consumers. This move will likely set a trend in the industry, encouraging other retailers to adopt similar eco-friendly programs, thereby driving competition and innovation in sustainable practices.

