GET Cities Announces Official Closure After Successful Transition To Community Partners

UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After years of groundbreaking work to address systemic exclusion and inequity within the tech industry, GET (Gender Equity in Technology) Cities is officially closing its operations after a successful transition to community-driven leadership . This strategic move marks the culmination of an impactful journey , during which GET Cities has laid the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable tech ecosystem.Since its inception, GET Cities has operated in key tech hubs-Chicago, the DC Metro area, and Miami-driven by the mission to increase the power and influence of historically excluded individuals and communities in the tech industry. GET Cities' work was firmly rooted in the belief that diversity in tech is crucial for innovation and for addressing the needs of all people.A Journey of ImpactThrough a series of systemic interventions and collaborations, GET Cities sought to ensure that the tech sector embraces and benefits from the diverse perspectives and talents of women, trans, and nonbinary individuals, particularly those who are also Black, Latino/a, Indigenous or people of color.GET Cities deployed over $3.6 million to their partners and successfully piloted over 37 initiatives, nine of which have successfully scaled and are now independently operated by partners. These efforts have led to measurable changes, including transforming workplace cultures and supporting a new generation of historically excluded venture capitalists who are significantly more inclusive in their own investment portfolios.With the Transition to Community phase now complete, GET Cities has officially closed its doors. The work they began will continue through three trusted partners, Last Mile Education Fund, Radical Partners and World Business Chicago, who are well-positioned to carry forward GET Cities' mission.A Lasting LegacyMore than an initiative-GET Cities was a movement. Its impact can be seen in the diverse and inclusive tech landscape that is taking shape today. As they pass the baton to their partners, they do so with the confidence that the seeds of change they have planted will continue to grow, fostering a tech industry that both serves and reflects the diversity and talents of all people.GET Cities leaves behind a wealth of research, resources, and best practices , which will remain accessible through their website and social channels for ongoing inspiration and action.About GET CitiesGET Cities was a national initiative designed to accelerate the power and influence of historically excluded people and places in tech through ecosystem alignment and activation to build a more equitable and vibrant economy. GET Cities launched in 2020, powered by SecondMuse Foundation, with catalytic funding from Pivotal Ventures and in partnership with Break Through Tech. GET Cities sunset its primary interventions to trusted partners through a Transition To Community in 2024.

