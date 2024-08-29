Encántame Resorts Opens First Convenience Store At Encanto Beach, Rocky Point

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Encántame Resorts Opens First Convenience Store at Encanto Beach

Blue Harbor brings essential goods to tourists at Plaza Encántame

- Keith Allen, Sales Director for Encántame ResortsPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico (August 29, 2024) – Encántame Resorts has announced the grand opening of Blue Harbor Market, the newest convenience store serving tourists and residents in the Rocky Point area. The store, which has already garnered positive feedback, is set to enhance the convenience and quality of life for the community.Blue Harbor Market is the first of many businesses to open at Plaza Encántame, located within the exclusive, master-planned gated community of Encántame Resorts. This new addition is poised to meet the needs of residents and visitors, providing a diverse selection of essential goods and services.The store's strategic location at Plaza Encántame makes it easily accessible to not only Encántame Resorts but also to nearby resorts such as Playa Encanto and Mayan Palace. Residents and visitors from these areas have expressed gratitude for the convenience brought by the opening of Blue Harbor Market."We are proud to introduce Blue Harbor Market at Plaza Encántame," said Keith Allen, Sales Director for Encántame Resorts. "This store represents our commitment to continuously expanding our offerings to meet the needs of our community."The opening of Blue Harbor Market is a significant milestone for Plaza Encántame, marking the beginning of a series of businesses planned for the area. This development underscores Encántame Resorts' dedication to providing a superior living experience for its residents and visitors.Encántame Resorts is a modern luxury condominium and estate development on Puerto Peñasco's Playa Encanto Beach. Positioned along the Sea of Cortez, Puerto Peñasco has become a popular destination for families, college students and winter visitors. Last year, Puerto Peñasco welcomed 2.1 million travelers.About Encántame Resorts:Encántame Resorts is a master-planned community on the pristine beaches of Playa Encanto, just a 15-minute drive east of downtown Puerto Peñasco. The site features luxury condominiums with unprecedented beachfront views; multiple pools, hot tubs, and water features; on-site entertainment, restaurants, and shopping. It is also home to Encántame Estates. Encántame Resorts is the sixth development from MG Developments in Puerto Peñasco and the tenth overall development from the company with a nearly 30-year history of developing resorts throughout the world. More information about availability, pricing, and amenities can be found at .###

