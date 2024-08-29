U.S. Prek-12 Policy And Budget Outlook Report 2024-2025: Federal And State Funding For Prek-12 Education Remains Strong In Fiscal Year 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States PreK-12 Policy and Budget Outlook 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The $190 billion in pandemic-era ESSER funding is winding down, but according to the report, federal appropriations and state budgets for PeK-12 education have remained strong during Fiscal Year 2024.
This report determined that the stability is due to the ongoing stimulus funding aimed at addressing the ongoing learning losses from the pandemic lockdowns, alongside robust local and state budgets. In fact, 33 states are on track to up their savings funds which will help prepare for this transition.
The report also identifies and analyzes the major program and curriculum priorities and initiatives taken by federal and state policy makers. Perhaps the most significant of these are the efforts and programs for funding workforce and Career and Technical Education (CTE), a trend that continues to gain momentum. Other areas getting attention and monies include increased investment in PreK-12 education, especially for early literacy programs, and more funding for teacher professional development, with a recent emphasis on providing educations with AI-literacy skills.
The growth of AI in the classroom is prompting new legislation on how the technology may be used and is spurring professional development so teachers can develop AI literacy skills. Over 30 states are boosting investment in PreK-12 education and there is focus on expanding access to preschool and childcare services.
Federal and state funding for PreK-12 education remains strong in Fiscal Year 2024.
In addition to examining and determining the key policy and curriculum priorities, the report also examines: total K-12 spending; distribution and utilization of ESSER funds; state funding trends; social and emotional learning; the impact, potential and risks of AI in the classroom; the science of reading; and how classrooms continue to grapple with difficult social issues such as gun violence, homeless students, and mental health. Also covered are trends in connectivity and date privacy as well as staffing and teacher pay.
The report outlines several significant policy and budgetary concerns, including: increased operational costs and oversight and accountability issues at the district level; inequities in funding distributions across multiple regions; and the end of ESSER funding.
The report covers major themes and elements impacting education, including:
FY 2024 Congressional Appropriations FY 2025 Congressional Appropriations Federal Relief and Its Impact State Funding Trends State Specific Initiatives and Policy Changes Current Curriculum Issues Policies Influencing Curriculum The Impact of Social Issues Staffing and Teacher Pay
Federal Funding for PreK-12 Education
In the complex landscape of the United States' PreK-12 education system, understanding the nuances of federal funding is crucial. Financing public schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade involves a dynamic blend of local, state, and federal monetary contributions, each playing a distinct role in shaping educational opportunities and outcomes.
While state and local governments form the backbone of educational funding - accounting for approximately 89% of total financing - the federal government contributes through targeted grant programs designed to address specific needs. These grants primarily support schools serving at risk youth, including students with disabilities or those from low-income households. This federal support is critical, particularly during economic downturns when state and local revenues may falter, ensuring that educational standards are upheld even in challenging financial times.
Federal initiatives like the Title I grants under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) and Part B grants under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) are pivotal. They not only supplement state resources but also aim to narrow the funding gaps for at risk students, ensuring equitable educational opportunities across diverse socioeconomic landscapes.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: FEDERAL FUNDING FOR PREK-12 EDUCATION
FY 2024 CONGRESSIONAL APPROPRIATIONS APPROPRIATIONS BY STATE FEDERAL DEPARTMENT CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATION ESSER FUNDING TOTAL K12 SPENDING LOOKING AHEAD
CHAPTER 2:STATE POLICIES AND CHANGES IMPACTING EDUCATION
FEDERAL RELIEF AND ITS IMPACT
Distribution and Utilization of ESSER Funds Impact on Student Learning and Academic Recovery Allocation and Spending Variations Challenges and Criticisms STATE FUNDING TRENDS
Fiscal Survey of States General Trends Regional Expenditures Great Lakes Region Southwest and Far West Regions Southern and Western Regions STATE-SPECIFIC INITIATIVES AND CHANGES
CHAPTER 3:CURRENT CURRICULUM ISSUES
POLITICS IN THE CLASSROOM: BOOK BANS, GAG ORDERS AND THE INFLUENCE OF PARENTAL CHOICE ON CURRICULUM AND CONTENT
Tracking Legislation and Bans Rising Topics and Trends Role of Educational Publishers SEL HIGH QUALITY INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS
The Role of States: Policies and Guidance Alabama Colorado Delaware Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Mississippi Nebraska New Mexico Ohio Oklahoma Rhode Island Tennessee Texas Other states taking initiatives to improve the quality of its instructional materials
CHAPTER 4: POLICY INFLUENCING CURRICULUM
COMPUTER SCIENCE
State-Specific Highlights FINANCIAL LITERACY
State-Level Initiatives Key Initiatives and Programs STEM/STEAM
Key Trends and Initiatives Federal Initiatives and Support THE IMPACT OF GENERATIVE AI
Background on AI in the Classroom US Federal Regulations Other Types of Federal AI Legislation State Legislation AI Education Policy Advocacy from Non-Governmental Bodies Actions for Educational Publishers and EdTech Companies CTE Key Developments and Initiatives THE SCIENCE OF READING
State Policies and Legislation Prominent State Initiatives DUAL LANGUAGE PROGRAMS
State-Level Initiatives and Policies PREK AND EARLY LEARNING
Key Developments and Initiatives MEDIA LITERACY
Category 1: States that have taken significant steps towards comprehensive media literacy education through the legislative process Category Three: states that have advanced media literacy education through the legislative process Category Four: legislation pending Federal Legislation Related Initiatives STATE UPDATES ON CURRENT POLICY TRENDS
Workforce Development and Career and Technical Education (CTE) K-12 Funding Teacher Workforce Early Care and Education Academic Achievement and Literacy Physical and Mental Health Additional Considerations
CHAPTER 5: SOCIAL ISSUES
GUN VIOLENCE
Prevalence of Gun Violence in Schools Impact on Students and Educational Environments State and Federal Responses IMPACT OF THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR ON PREK-12 EDUCATION IN THE US
Navigating Sensitive Discussions Impact on Student Safety and Well-Being Teacher Responses and Challenges Policy and Community Responses MENTAL HEALTH
Legislative and Policy Responses School-Based Mental Health Initiatives TITLE IX
Key Changes in the Title IX Regulations Implementation and Compliance HOMELESSNESS
Key Initiatives and Programs FREE SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL
State Initiatives and Legislation Challenges and Future Directions CONNECTIVITY AND DATA PRIVACY
Federal and State Initiatives DRUG USE
School Responses and Interventions
CHAPTER 6: STAFFING AND TEACHER PAY
