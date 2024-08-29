Skillable Recognized By Training Industry As A 2024 Top Experiential Learning Technologies Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skillable is named a 2024 Experiential Technologies Top 20 Company by Training Industry, the 4th consecutive time that Skillable has made the list.

- Danny Abdo, Chief Operating Officer at Skillable

NEW RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on learning experiences that build and validate skills has been selected as a 2024 Experiential Learning Technologies Top 20 Company by Training Industry. This is the 4th consecutive time that Skillable has made the list, highlighting their continued innovation and market leadership within the experiential learning sector. Alongside this, Skillable was also recently ranked as one of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and as a leader in hands-on labs for the 12th time in the G2 Summer 2024 report.

The 2024 Experiential Learning Technologies Top 20 Companies are assessed based on advances in their product features and capabilities, impact within the training sector, customer successes and satisfaction and overall business growth.

“This year's selection for our Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies List represents an innovative group of providers focused on creating an immersive and engaging learning experience... to increase engagement and retention all while reducing risk, cost and quality metrics for their companies,” said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc.

Danny Abdo, Chief Operations Officer for Skillable, on ranking in the list said,“The recognition as a 2024 Experiential Learning Technologies Top 20 Company by Training Industry pays testament to the hard work of the Skillable team in constantly driving new features and improvements to our virtual lab platform and the customer successes that are resulting from that. From greater scalability across different geographies and time zones and bringing skill validation and hands-on experiences to upskilling initiatives, to opening up more revenue streams, cost savings and improving customer and partner enablement, organizations are experiencing the Skillable difference every day.”

Skillable continues to enhance its hands-on learning solutions, bringing new AI and skills-based capabilities to the product and expanding its value across customer training, sales and partner enablement, upskilling and reskilling, event marketing and certification. To learn how Skillable can support your product, sales and customer enablement, read our latest guide here.

Sarah Danzl

Skillable

+1 347-966-6544

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.