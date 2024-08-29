Varroc Appoints Dr. Karl-Heinz Glander As The Head Of Research And Development For Business II

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PUNE, India, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varroc, a leading global tier-1 automotive supplier, announced the appointment of Dr. Karl-Heinz Glander as the Head of for Business II. Dr.

Glander will play a pivotal role in driving the Company's innovation and strategies, reinforcing Varroc's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the automotive industry.

Dr. Karl-Heinz Glander, Head-R&D, Varroc Business II

Continue Reading

In his new role, Dr. Glander, based out of Germany, will oversee the R&D activities for Business II and report to Mr. Dhruv Jain, CEO, Varroc Business II. He will be responsible for developing advanced technologies, such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Driver Monitoring System (DMS) & Driver and Occupant Monitoring System

(DOMS), cockpit electronics, video telematics, fleet management systems for the automatic industry etc. His leadership will be key in driving Varroc Business II's R&D strategy, fostering a culture of innovation, and enhancing the company's competitive edge in the global market.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Dhruv Jain, CEO, Varroc Business II,

said, "At Varroc, we are constantly striving to push the boundaries of innovation and technological excellence. The appointment of Dr. Karl-Heinz Glander as our new Head of Research and Development for Business II marks a significant step forward in our journey. His expertise in the automotive sector will be instrumental in driving our R&D efforts forward. I am excited to welcome Dr. Glander to the Varroc family."

On his appointment, Dr. Karl-Heinz Glander, Head-R&D, Varroc Business II, said, "With great excitement and enthusiasm, I embraced this outstanding opportunity when I learned about Varroc's ambitious and challenging plans to enter innovative markets related to active and integrated safety, such as Advanced Driver Assist Systems and Driver/Cabin Monitoring Systems. Additionally, the increasing integration of connected services within vehicles, which enhance the infotainment and overall user experience for both drivers and passengers, truly captivated me. I am thrilled to contribute to Varroc's journey, by leveraging my background in active and passive safety, as well as in the navigation business."

Dr. Glander holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Bonn, Germany, and brings 20 years of experience in the automotive sector. He has extensive expertise in research and development, particularly in advanced technology, product innovation, and series development for mass production. Additionally, Dr. Glander is an intacsTM-certified Provisional Assessor for Automotive SPICE®, with profound knowledge of process-oriented development within the automotive industry, especially concerning agile and classic project management,

ASPICE, ISO 26262 (Functional Safety for Automotive), and ISO/SAE 21434 (cybersecurity of vehicle electronic systems), among others. Before joining Varroc, he was associated with companies such as Aptiv, ZF Automotive/TRW, and Siemens VDO/Continental.

About Varroc Engineering Ltd.

Varroc Engineering Ltd. is a global tier-1 automotive component group. Incorporated in 1988, the group manufactures and supplies electricals, electronics, polymers, metallics and exterior lighting systems to leading OEMs, with end-to-end capabilities across design, development and manufacturing for two-wheeler, three-wheeler, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles worldwide. The group income was ₹ 75,940.74 million from continued operations in FY24. The group employs more than 7,000 employees (750 + R&D engineers), has 36 global operating manufacturing facilities supported by 7 R&D centres, and has more than 100 patents.

Varroc Engineering Limited's shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange (VARROC) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (541578).

For further information on Varroc Engineering Limited, please visit



Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE Varroc