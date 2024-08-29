Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Worth $811.0 Million By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America has witnessed significant growth in the desiccant dehumidifier

and is one of the most significant regions with respect to adopting dehumidifiers. The US and Canada are among the major markets for dehumidifiers due to the presence of large-scale food & beverage, & semiconductor, and hospitality industries. Majorly the US has a well-developed industry with manufacturing, food processing, and the and electronic industries. All these industries need controlled levels of humidity for the protection or creation of their products. Desiccant dehumidifiers contribute greatly to such settings by efficiently controlling moisture, especially where low humidity is required.

Key Players

Leading players in the desiccant dehumidifier companies

include Bry-Air (India), Munters (Sweden), Condair Group (Switzerland), Cotes (Denmark), Seibu Giken DST (sweden), Trotec Laser GmbH. (Austria), DehuTech AB (Sweden), Fisen Corporation (US), KAESER KOMPRESSOREN (Germany), and Atlas Copco AB (Sweden). PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Airwatergreen (Sweden), Sunpentown Inc. (California), SPX FLOW (US), Quincy Compressor (US),

Desiccant Technologies Group (Vilnius), Fisair (Spain), Shanghai Rotorcomp Screw Compressor Co., Ltd. (China), ZEKS Compressed Air Solutions (US), Sullair, LLC (US),

NiGen International L.L.C. (US),

Innovative Air Technologies. (US), STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc. (US),

Dantherm Group A/S (Denmark), De' Longhi Appliances S.r.l. (Italy), Meaco (UK), PT Denusa Sejahtera (Indonesia), Therma-Stor

(US), HuTek(Asia) Company Ltd. (Thailand), Andrews Sykes Group (UK), Ebac Industrial Products Ltd (US), Ecor Pro (Netherlands), Trane Technologies plc (US),

FläktGroup (US), NovelAire Technologies LLC (US), and Humiscope (Australia) are few other key companies operating in the desiccant dehumidifier market.

