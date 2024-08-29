Getreal Labs Announces The Appointment Of Matt Moynahan As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former CEO of OneSpan, Forcepoint, Veracode to drive growth and innovation in the

fight against malicious manipulated content and deepfakes

GetReal Labs , the world's leading authority on malicious manipulated content and deepfakes, today announced the appointment of Matt Moynahan as its Chief Executive Officer. As a seasoned executive with over two decades of cybersecurity experience, Moynahan will solidify GetReal Labs' position, guide product innovation, scale operations and build strategic partnerships to expand its reach and impact.

Moynahan succeeds Ted Schlein , Co-founder and General Partner of Ballistic Ventures , who has served as the interim CEO since the company's inception. Schlein will remain involved as a founder and investor and will join the company's board, ensuring GetReal Labs pushes on in its mission to protect organizations worldwide from the threats posed by the malicious use of manipulated content.

"Matt's proven track record of building and scaling cybersecurity companies, and his vision for where the market is headed, align perfectly with the critical work the GetReal team is doing and the products we're building," said Ted Schlein. "We're thrilled to welcome Matt as the CEO, and we're confident he's the right person to lead this company to future success."

Moynahan most recently served as the CEO of publicly traded cybersecurity company OneSpan , where he led it through a period of significant transformation and refocused on new cloud transaction services and business growth. Prior to OneSpan, he was the CEO of Forcepoint , a privately held, global cybersecurity company, where he successfully shifted its focus from on-premises to cloud-consumption models, driving record growth. He also served as the president of Arbor Networks (now NETSCOUT), where he drove the company to the top of the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation market and launched the world's foremost cloud-based DDoS service. Moynahan was president and CEO of application security company Veracode at the time of the company's launch through its subsequent commercialization and adoption of its technology across the Global 2000. His leadership has consistently been marked by his ability to foresee industry shifts and position companies to thrive in new landscapes.

"I'm honored to join GetReal Labs at such a pivotal moment," said Moynahan. "The rise of generative AI has introduced unprecedented challenges, and GetReal is uniquely positioned to address these with its advanced detection technologies. I look forward to working with this talented team to protect organizations and uphold the integrity of digital content in this rapidly evolving environment."

GetReal Labs launched from stealth in June 2024, incubated by Ballistic Ventures and co-founded by the world's top media forensics expert UC Berkeley Professor Hany Farid . The company offers state-of-the-art solutions for authenticating digital content and detecting malicious synthetic media. As AI-generated content proliferates, GetReal Labs is at the forefront, ensuring that organizations across financial services, media, government, and social media can trust the authenticity of their digital communications.

