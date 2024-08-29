Eventpipetm Partners With Protecht To Launch Booking Protection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe , a leader in event management software, unveils Booking Protection in collaboration with Protecht . This innovative feature aims to revolutionize bookings in youth and amateur sports, offering unmatched security for event attendees.

EventPipe's Booking Protection tackles challenges for both organizers and attendees. It creates new revenue streams for organizers and boosts customer satisfaction, leading to higher booking conversions and earlier bookings. Guests benefit from a self-serve refund process handled by Protecht, ensuring swift claims processing (within 72 hours). Additionally, real-time insights into reservation attendance allow organizers to quickly resell refunded rooms.

EventPipe's Chief Product Officer, Jeff Logan, remarked, "We're thrilled to partner with Protecht to introduce Booking Protection. This offering not only boosts booking confidence but also transforms the overall event experience by providing financial security and seamless support. Being on the road, where schedules and plans can be unpredictable, this is truly a game changer."

Bryan Derbyshire, Protecht's Founder & CEO, adds, "We're extremely excited to begin our partnership with EventPipe to enhance the event experience for their guests, initially using our StayShield product. We are committed to ensuring our partnership increases conversions, delivers new revenue streams, reduces the cost of chargebacks and, importantly, services consumers with a 'Fast & Friendly Refunds' commitment to make sure that every valid claim is paid quickly."

Booking Protection empowers event organizers to unlock new revenue streams, enhance the guest experience, and gain a competitive edge.

About EventPipe

EventPipe is a cloud software company that provides a modern approach to event housing management for event producers, housing companies, meeting planners, and convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs). EventPipe offers a comprehensive solution covering the full event housing lifecycle, from creating RFPs to managing hotel contracts, building customized booking sites, managing inventory, and reconciling events.

About Protecht

Protecht, Inc. is the leading global provider of protection products that deliver proven enhancements to our Partners' business and bottom line. Our industry-leading tech provides a single integration that unlocks endless possibilities across our suite of traditional insurance and white-label refund products for our Partners; with 50M+ unique consumers reached and over $1B in experiences protected. For end consumers we provide a "Fast & Friendly Refunds" commitment that pays 100% of valid refund requests, every time, within 72 hours.

