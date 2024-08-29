Cetera Welcomes Industry Veteran To Cetera Advisor Networks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Charles "Chuck" Hahn Joins Cetera from Lincoln Advisors Corporation.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cetera Financial Group

(Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Charles "Chuck" Hahn* has joined Cetera Advisor Networks . Hahn provides comprehensive financial planning and advice to clients and had more than $108 million in assets under administration** as of Feb. 8, 2024.

"Chuck is a talented and dynamic advisor, and I'm proud he's chosen to affiliate with our community," said Cetera Advisor Networks President Tim

Stinson. "I know his team will benefit greatly from the unique flexibility, resources and support of our unique regional team model and I look forward to watching Chuck grow his already thriving practice at Cetera."

Hahn has 42 years of experience in the industry and holds Series 6, Series 7 and Series 63 registrations, as well as his Certified Financial PlannerTM

certification. He enjoys helping guide people toward their financial goals and believes firmly in looking forward to the future, rather than simply living in the present.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit

, and follow Cetera on

LinkedIn ,

YouTube ,

X , and

Facebook .



"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following

FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA

92101.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member

FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group