ZTE Corporation Q2 FY2024 Financial Research Brief


8/29/2024 10:45:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZTE Corporation Q2 FY2024 financial Research Brief" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a financial and strategic analysis for ZTE Corporation's Q2 2024 financial results.

Features

  • Financial Analysis of Q2 2024 [April 1 - June 30] and 1H 2024 [Jan 1 - June 30]
  • Financial and Strategic Analysis of Regional Performance
  • Financial and Strategic Analysis of Business Segment Performance
  • Analyst's Research Perspective

KEY TOPICS COVERED

  • Financial Research Brief
  • Methodology
  • Author
  • Financial Results
  • Geographical Analysis
  • Company Management Q3 and 2024 Outlook
  • Analyst's Research Perspective

TABLES

  • Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) Q1 2023 - Q2 2024
  • Business Division Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024
  • Business Division Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024
  • Financial Metrics by Region (RMB Thousands), 1H 2021 - 1H 2024
  • Sales by Region (% Market Share), 1H 2021 - 1H 2024
  • Gross Margin % by Region, 1H 2021 - 1H 2024
  • Sales by Geographic Region (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024
  • Gross Margins by Geographic Region 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024

EXHIBITS

  • Sales (RMB Thousands) Q1 2023 - Q2 2024
  • Sales by Business Division, 1H 2024
  • Business Division Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024
  • Business Division Sales (RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024
  • Business Division Gross Margin %, 1H 2021 - 1H 2024
  • Sales by Region (% Market Share), 1H 2024 .
  • Geographical Region Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H
  • Regional Sales (RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024
  • Regional Gross Margin %(RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024

For more information about this report visit

