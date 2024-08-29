ZTE Corporation Q2 FY2024 Financial Research Brief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZTE Corporation Q2 FY2024 Research Brief" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a financial and strategic analysis for ZTE Corporation's Q2 2024 financial results.

Features



Financial Analysis of Q2 2024 [April 1 - June 30] and 1H 2024 [Jan 1 - June 30]

Financial and Strategic Analysis of Regional Performance

Financial and Strategic Analysis of Business Segment Performance Analyst's Research Perspective

KEY TOPICS COVERED



Financial Research Brief

Methodology

Author

Financial Results

Geographical Analysis

Company Management Q3 and 2024 Outlook Analyst's Research Perspective

TABLES



Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Business Division Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024

Business Division Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024

Financial Metrics by Region (RMB Thousands), 1H 2021 - 1H 2024

Sales by Region (% Market Share), 1H 2021 - 1H 2024

Gross Margin % by Region, 1H 2021 - 1H 2024

Sales by Geographic Region (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024 Gross Margins by Geographic Region 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024

EXHIBITS



Sales (RMB Thousands) Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Sales by Business Division, 1H 2024

Business Division Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024

Business Division Sales (RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024

Business Division Gross Margin %, 1H 2021 - 1H 2024

Sales by Region (% Market Share), 1H 2024 .

Geographical Region Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H

Regional Sales (RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024 Regional Gross Margin %(RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024

