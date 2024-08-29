ZTE Corporation Q2 FY2024 Financial Research Brief
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZTE Corporation Q2 FY2024 financial Research Brief" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a financial and strategic analysis for ZTE Corporation's Q2 2024 financial results.
Features
Financial Analysis of Q2 2024 [April 1 - June 30] and 1H 2024 [Jan 1 - June 30] Financial and Strategic Analysis of Regional Performance Financial and Strategic Analysis of Business Segment Performance Analyst's Research Perspective
KEY TOPICS COVERED
Financial Research Brief Methodology Author Financial Results Geographical Analysis Company Management Q3 and 2024 Outlook Analyst's Research Perspective
TABLES
Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) Q1 2023 - Q2 2024 Business Division Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024 Business Division Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024 Financial Metrics by Region (RMB Thousands), 1H 2021 - 1H 2024 Sales by Region (% Market Share), 1H 2021 - 1H 2024 Gross Margin % by Region, 1H 2021 - 1H 2024 Sales by Geographic Region (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024 Gross Margins by Geographic Region 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024
EXHIBITS
Sales (RMB Thousands) Q1 2023 - Q2 2024 Sales by Business Division, 1H 2024 Business Division Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H 2024 Business Division Sales (RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024 Business Division Gross Margin %, 1H 2021 - 1H 2024 Sales by Region (% Market Share), 1H 2024 . Geographical Region Financial Metrics (RMB Thousands) 1H 2023 vs. 1H Regional Sales (RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024 Regional Gross Margin %(RMB Thousands) 1H 2021 - 1H 2024
