Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global disposable hospital gowns market has demonstrated significant growth, expanding from $2.51 billion in 2023 to $2.82 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. It will grow to $4.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033 The disposable hospital gowns market growth is driven by the rapid rise in the geriatric population, the expansion of healthcare facilities, increasing hospital admissions, and the growth in medical tourism and international trade.

Surge in Surgical Procedures Drives Market Growth

The rise in medical surgeries is a major factor contributing to the rapid growth of the disposable hospital gowns market. As the number of surgical procedures increases-due to factors like the aging population, the adoption of laparoscopic techniques, and increased joint replacement-the demand for disposable hospital gowns, essential for maintaining sterility and protecting against cross-contamination, also rises. For example, in April 2022, the Aesthetic Society reported a 54% increase in surgical procedures from 2020 to 2021, underscoring the growing need for these protective garments.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the disposable hospital gowns market include Cardinal Health Inc., The 3M Company, and Medline Industries Inc. These players are innovating to enhance product performance and safety. For instance, Medtecs International Corporation Limited introduced FDA-approved CoverU Disposable Gowns in November 2022. These gowns offer high-level barrier protection, meeting AAMI Level 4 standards, and are designed for both general and chemotherapy use, addressing critical needs in infection control and oncology care.

In a strategic move, Medline Industries Inc. has expanded its portfolio to include advanced isolation gowns, providing comprehensive protection against infectious agents.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the disposable hospital gowns market include:

Incorporation of Antimicrobial Properties: Enhancing protection against harmful microorganisms.

Emergence of Smart Hospital Gowns: Integrating technology for real-time health monitoring.

Focus on Sustainability: Developing eco-friendly materials and processes.

Advancements in Fabric Materials: Improving comfort and functionality.

Nanotechnology Integration: Enhancing gown performance and durability.

Segments

By Product: Surgical, Non-Surgical, Patient, Other Products

By Usability: Low-Type, Average-Type, Premium-Type

By Risk Type: Low, Moderate, High

By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the disposable hospital gowns market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Disposable Hospital Gowns Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Disposable Hospital Gowns Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on disposable hospital gowns market size, disposable hospital gowns market drivers and trends, disposable hospital gowns market major players, competitors' revenues, disposable hospital gowns market positioning, and disposable hospital gowns market growth across geographies. The disposable hospital gowns market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

