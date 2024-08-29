Golden Grail Beverages Lowers Authorized Common Stock

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Beverages Corp. (OTC: GOGY – hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage known for its innovative and sustainable products, has will be amending its articles of incorporation to lower its authorized Common Stock from 5,000,000,000 shares to 500,000,000 shares.



Mr. Scott Lomu (Interim CEO of the Company), states... "This amendment to our articles of incorporation, which will lower our authorized common stock from 5,000,000,000 to 500,000,000 shares of Common Stock, is part of a plan to restructure our corporate capitalization which will benefit current shareholders. This is a 90% decrease in our authorized shares of Common Stock. It is being done to make our capital structure to be more in line with our planned acquisition schedule, and put in place an anti-dilutive, pro-market investor common stock structure. Moving forward, all proposed material equity related transactions will be viewed first and foremost through the lens of the maximization of shareholder value.

"Once the authorized Common Stock is lowered, the Company has agreed not to not conduct an increase in the amount of authorized Common Stock of the Company for a minimum period of two calendar years. The primary goal of lowering our authorized common stock is to let our market shareholders know that we have no intention of diluting their respective holdings except with regards to material acquisitions. This capital change will leave enough common stock unissued to allow for our planned acquisitions that are now being negotiated. As we grow through acquisition, we want the public to know that we have one goal, to maximize shareholder value."

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

