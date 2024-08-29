Nokia Corporation Q2 FY2024 Financial Research Brief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nokia Corporation Q2 FY2024 Research Brief" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive financial and strategic analysis of Nokia Corporation's Q2 2024 results, covering the period from April 1 to June 30. It includes a detailed review of Nokia's financial performance for the quarter, providing insights into key financial metrics and overall business performance.

The report also delves into the strategic aspects of Nokia's regional performance, highlighting how different geographic areas contributed to the company's financial outcomes. Additionally, the analysis extends to the performance of the Networks segment, exploring both financial results and strategic initiatives within this crucial area of Nokia's business. The report concludes with the publisher's perspective, offering expert insights and interpretations of Nokia's Q2 2024 financial results and strategic direction.

Financial Results:

Nokia Corporation [NOK] reported fiscal 2024 Q2 results on July 18, 2024.

The focus of this research brief is on the overall company performance but specifically for the Mobile Networks segment part of the company and its financial performance.

Key Takeaways from overall financial performance:



Revenues down 18% YoY to EUR 4.466 billion from EUR 5.438 billion

Reported gross margins up 380 bps YoY to 43.3% from 39.5% Report EBITA margins up 110 bps YoY to 9.7% from 8.6%

Key Topics Covered:



Financial Research Brief

Methodology

Author

Financial Results

AT&T Wireless Update

Market Remains Competitive from Chinese RAN Vendors

Vodafone Idea Accounts Receivables Resolution & Implications

Cloud Networks and Services (CNS) Segment Update

Nokia Management Q3 and 2024 Outlook

Nokia Management 2026 Outlook Publisher's Perspective

TABLES



Table 1: Segment Sales (EUR Millions), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Table 2: Segment Sales (As a % of total), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Table 3: Nokia FY 2024 Financial Targets

Table 4: Nokia FY 2024 Financial Targets by Business Group

Table 5: Nokia FY 2026 Financial Targets Table 6: Nokia FY 2026 Financial Targets by Business Group

EXHIBITS



Exhibit 1: Nokia Segment Sales (EUR Millions), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Exhibit 2: Nokia Sales by Region, Q2 2024 vs. 2023, EUR Millions

Exhibit 3: Nokia Sales by Region, Q2 2024 (% of Total) Exhibit 4: Nokia Mobile Networks Sales by Region, Q2 2024 vs. 2023, EUR Millions

