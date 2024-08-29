عربي


Samsung Electronics, Q2 FY2024 Financial Research Brief


8/29/2024 10:31:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Q2 FY2024 financial Research Brief" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth financial and strategic analysis of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s Q2 2024 financial results, specifically focusing on the performance of Samsung Networks. Covering the period from April 1 to June 30, the report provides a detailed financial analysis of Samsung's quarterly results, examining key financial indicators and overall company performance.

It includes a strategic evaluation of regional performance, assessing how various markets contributed to Samsung's financial outcomes. The analysis also focuses on the Networks segment, offering insights into its financial performance and strategic initiatives during the quarter. The report concludes with the analyst's research perspective, providing expert insights and interpretations of Samsung Networks' performance and strategic direction in Q2 2024.

KEY TOPICS COVERED

  • Financial Research Brief
  • Methodology
  • Author
  • Financial Results
  • Samsung Networks Financial Performance Analysis
  • Samsung Networks Operator Customers
  • Open RAN/vRAN Opportunities
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Management 2H 2024 Outlook
  • Analyst's Research Perspective

TABLES

  • Financial Metrics (KRW Trillion), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024
  • Segment Sales (KRW Trillion), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024
  • Segment Sales (As a % of total), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024
  • Segment Sales (KRW Trillion), 1H 2023 - 1H 2024
  • DX Division 2H 2024 Guidance
  • DS/SDC/Harman Divisions 2H 2024 Guidance

EXHIBITS

  • Business Division Sales (KRW Trillion), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024
  • MX/Networks Business Unit Sales (KRW Trillion), Q1 2021 - Q2024
  • Networks Business Segment Sales (KRW Trillion), Q1 2021 - Q2024

For more information about this report visit

