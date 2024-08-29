Lendkey Welcomes Karen French As SVP Of Product To Drive Innovation In Network Lending Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Karen French, LendKey Head of Product

LendKey appoints Karen French as SVP of Product to enhance innovation in lending solutions, leveraging her extensive experience in the fintech sector.

- Michael Hawkins, LendKey CTOCINCINNATI, OH, US, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LendKey , the pioneer of network lending , proudly announces the appointment of Karen French as Senior Vice President of Product. In this role, Karen will lead LendKey's product strategy and roadmap, focusing on developing innovative lending solutions and enhancing customer experiences.Karen brings over a decade of experience in launching and scaling multi-billion-dollar consumer lending programs. Prior to joining LendKey, she served as SVP and Head of Agile Leader Chapter in the Enterprise Transformation Office at Citizens . She has a proven track record of partnering with fintechs to innovate and expand financial products."As a former client of LendKey, I have enormous respect for the reliability and transparency of our products, both for our end customers and our financial institution clients," Karen explained. "I'm excited to continue expanding and refining LendKey's unique network lending solution while maintaining the high level of care for our customers and clients that I associate with this company."Michael Hawkins, Chief Technology Officer at LendKey, commented on the appointment: "Karen's extensive experience in product development and fintech partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our platform. Her leadership will help us further simplify lending processes and deliver exceptional value to our clients and their customers."French holds B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from Boston College. Her appointment underscores LendKey's commitment to product excellence and customer-centric innovation in the digital lending space.For more information about LendKey, please visit networklending.About LendKey:LendKey is a leading financial technology firm specializing in network lending solutions for credit unions and community banks, offering digital loan origination, servicing capabilities, and a loan trading marketplace platform. Pioneering "digital network lending," LendKey collaborates with community-based financial institutions to create standardized lending programs for private student loans, student loan refinancing, and home improvement loans, utilizing its lending-as-a-service platform for customer acquisition, online decisioning, and back-office support. The ALIRO platform facilitates loan trading, allowing financial institutions to transact in whole or fractional loans, optimizing their balance sheets and net interest income. Since its inception in 2009, LendKey has empowered more than 400 credit unions and community banks to deploy more than $6 billion in loans and they have serviced over $3 billion in consumer loans.

