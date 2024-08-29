Edge Computing In Healthcare Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edge Computing in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The edge computing in healthcare market has demonstrated impressive growth, expanding from $3.81 billion in 2023 to $4.67 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. It will grow to $10.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The edge computing in healthcare market growth trajectory is driven by the increasing adoption of telemedicine services, rising data privacy concerns, demand for real-time data processing, growth in wearable health devices, and advancements in 5G networks.

Expansion of Telehealth Services Drives Market Growth

The surge in telehealth services is a key factor propelling the growth of edge computing in healthcare market. Telehealth involves utilizing digital tools such as computers, mobile devices, and wearables to deliver and manage healthcare services remotely. This shift is driven by the demand for accessible, convenient, and efficient healthcare solutions. Edge computing is critical in telehealth for enabling low-latency data processing and real-time analytics, which enhance the responsiveness and reliability of remote consultations and diagnostics. For instance, in October 2022, a CDC report highlighted that approximately 37.0% of adults in the United States used telemedicine in 2021, underscoring the growing reliance on remote healthcare services.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the edge computing in healthcare market, including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation, are at the forefront of innovation. For example, in September 2022, NVIDIA launched the NVIDIA IGX platform, an advanced AI computing solution designed for high-precision edge AI. This platform aims to enhance safety and efficiency in sensitive sectors like healthcare, particularly in robotic-assisted surgery and patient monitoring.

In a strategic move, IBM Corporation and Dell Technologies are also investing in developing advanced edge computing solutions to improve real-time data analysis and patient outcomes. Their focus on integrating AI and machine learning further illustrates the industry's commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced healthcare delivery.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are expected to drive growth in the edge computing in healthcare market:

AI and Machine Learning Integration: Enhances real-time data analysis and predictive analytics.

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Expansion: Facilitates the connectivity of medical devices for better monitoring and diagnostics.

Edge-to-Cloud Continuum: Integrates edge computing with cloud services for seamless data management.

Virtual and Augmented Reality Applications: Improves training and diagnostic capabilities.

Product Innovation: Development of new solutions tailored to healthcare needs.

Market Segmentation

The edge computing in healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Application: Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostics, Robotic Surgery, Ambulances, Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers and Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the edge computing in healthcare market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and technology advancements.

Edge Computing In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Edge Computing In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on edge computing in healthcare market size, edge computing in healthcare market drivers and trends, edge computing in healthcare market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The edge computing in healthcare market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

