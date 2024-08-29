(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently, B3, the São Paulo administrator, implemented significant changes to the Ibovespa, Brazil's benchmark stock index.



As part of the regular quarterly review, Dexco (DXCO3) was excluded while Auren Energia (AURE3), Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3), and Santos Brasil (STBP3) were added.



Consequently, starting in September and continuing until year's end, these updates will mirror the market's dynamic shifts.



Furthermore, the Ibovespa undergoes evaluations every four months-in January, May, and September.



Such reviews ensure the accurately showcases the most traded and financially substantial stocks.



To join the index, companies must display consistent trading activity and a minimum of 0.1% of the traded volume over the last three index periods.







Moreover, the third preview of the index's upcoming composition highlights an impressive array of 86 stocks from 83 companies.



This diverse industrial activity underscores Brazil's economic vitality. Significantly, the addition of Auren Energia signals an increased focus on sustainable energy within the index.



Additionally, this adjustment in the Ibovespa signifies more than just routine updates; it reflects broader economic shifts and strategic movements within Brazil.

Rebalancing Brazil's Market Index: Key Shifts in the Latest Ibovespa Review

Here are the top 30 stocks from the Ibovespa index based on their weight percentage, ordered from largest to smallest:





VALE (VALE3): 11.182%ITAUUNIBANCO (ITUB4): 7.342%PETROBRAS (PETR4): 7.738%PETROBRAS (PETR3): 4.674%B3 (B3SA3): 3.087%BRASIL (BBAS3): 3.533%BRADESCO (BBDC4): 3.545%WEG (WEGE3): 3.022%ELETROBRAS (ELET3): 3.3%SABESP (SBSP3): 2.904%AMBEV S/A (ABEV3): 2.51%ITAUSA (ITSA4): 2.707%BTGP BANCO (BPAC11): 2.064%EQUATORIAL (EQTL3): 1.906%LOCALIZA (RENT3): 1.832%REDE D OR (RDOR3): 1.659%PETRORIO (PRIO3): 1.669%RAIADROGASIL (RADL3): 1.58%SUZANO S.A. (SUZB3): 1.56%EMBRAER (EMBR3): 1.509%JBS (JBSS3): 1.766%RUMO S.A. (RAIL3): 1.209%VIBRA (VBBR3): 1.165%ULTRAPAR (UGPA3): 1.13%BBSEGURIDADE (BBSE3): 1.023%LOJAS RENNER (LREN3): 0.742%KLABIN S/A (KLBN11): 0.742%GERDAU (GGBR4): 0.99%BRF SA (BRFS3): 0.935%BRADESCO (BBDC3): 0.928%This list reflects the most influential stocks in the Ibovespa based on their weight percentage, providing a snapshot of key players in Brazil's stock market.