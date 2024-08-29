B2press Online PR Service & Press Release Distribution

(MENAFN- B2Press) Zumi, a leading provider of automatic gate openers, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative product line designed for residential and commercial use, with advanced technologies ensuring maximum security while offering complete control and accessibility.

California, USA - Homes without a security system are 300% more likely to be broken into, according to Pew Research Center. Despite a decrease in burglary rates, a break-in still occurs every 26 seconds in the US. Zumi's state-of-the-art gate openers aim to combat this threat, providing robust security solutions that empower customers to protect their families and properties.

Zumi incorporates the latest technologies in the design and manufacturing of its products. Zumi gate openers come with an exclusive 128-bit encrypted code, which, compared to the traditional 64-bit systems, offers mode advanced security capabilities. To ensure consistency, each product undergoes over 10,000 severe tests to ensure durability across changing seasons, demonstrating a commitment to long-lasting performance and reliability.

Safeguarding Your Future

“Our commitment to your family's safety and well-being is embodied in our ultra-vigilant technology,” said a Founder of the Zumi John Smith“We use an exclusive 128-bit encrypted rolling code that's nearly impossible to crack, offering security far beyond what 64-bit systems provide. Zumi goes the extra mile so you can focus on what matters most: Cherishing time with your family in the fortress of your home.”

In addition to their durability and security features, Zumi gate openers offer comprehensive customization through the Zumi app. Users can tailor the speed and direction of their gate's movements and set automatic responses for when they arrive at or leave their home. This advanced level of control ensures that Zumi's products not only enhance security but also add significant convenience to the user's daily life.

Nearly one million burglaries reported in 2022

The importance of home security cannot be overstated. The FBI reported 847,522 burglaries in 2022, equating to an estimated 269.8 cases per 100,000 people. Despite these alarming statistics, 46.9% of people still do not have a home security system installed. By providing top-quality gate openers, Zumi aims to address this gap and contribute to the safety of homes and businesses.

“We take great pride in not only providing top-notch security solutions but also ensuring our customers have a hassle-free experience from installation to daily use,” added the spokesperson.“Our dedicated customer service team is always ready to assist, making sure our clients feel supported and confident in their choice of Zumi gate openers.”

By choosing Zumi, customers invest in a trusted partner committed to enhancing the security and value of their property.

About Zumi

Zumi specializes in providing high-quality, reliable automatic gate openers for various establishments. With a focus on leveraging innovative technologies, Zumi offers products that deliver maximum security, control, and convenience. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Zumi is dedicated to enhancing the safety and value of properties through advanced gate automation solutions.



Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022