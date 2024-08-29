B2press Online PR Service & Press Release Distribution

(MENAFN- B2Press) Hop Greece has achieved one million rides within a year of its launch, highlighting the growing demand for sustainable micromobility solutions and Hop's success in anticipating and addressing this need. Hop's purpose is to continue to invest in expanding its services to more cities in Greece by increasing its fleet five-fold with a goal of reaching 10 million rides in the next year.

THESSALONIKI

- Hop, Greece's fastest-growing micromobility company, proudly announced reaching one million rides within just one year of launching its services in

Shared micromobility platform Hop has the largest service network in Eastern Europe, with a fleet of eco-friendly and shared electric scooters. This remarkable one million milestone emphasises Hop's commitment to delivering reliable, sustainable, and human-centric mobility solutions, significantly contributing to the reduction of traffic congestion and air pollution.

Creating sustainable cities with micromobility

According to a report by Ernst and Young, today's cities are facing a challenge; reducing pollution and congestion while improving urban access and quality of life. To usher European cities into post-car centers, noise and pollution-free zones will not only take smart policies and infrastructure but a fundamental shift in mobility habits and behaviour.

Hop's shared electric scooters have demonstrated their potential to transform urban mobility. Initially adopted as a novel solution to the first-last mile problem , they have quickly become a convenient and essential mode of transportation. By making alternative and public transit systems more accessible, e-scooters like those provided by Hop are driving a shift towards shared, low-carbon mobility solutions.

CEO of Hop Greece, George Karras, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's rapid growth and future:“As the market leader in micromobility in Greece, we are genuinely delighted to be announcing our exponential growth of one million rides in one year. This confirms our belief in the future for micromobility, and the numbers support our ambitious plans to expand our services to more cities in Greece, including with a goal of reaching 10 million rides in the next year.”

Greece experiences significant air pollution issues, especially in urban areas, with substantial impacts on health. In addition to local sources, Greek cities are affected by air masses carrying dust from Africa and the Middle East, smoke from forest fires, and pollution from Mediterranean megacities. Despite improvements in emissions, pollutant levels in Greece often exceed the recommended guidelines set by the European Union.

Helping cities on their decarbonization journey

“Hop is proud to contribute to the alleviation of traffic congestion in Greek cities, and in the year ahead, we aim to play our part in addressing the congestion levels that Greek cities have come to be associated with. I believe that our commitment to sustainable mobility solutions is facilitating quicker, easier access across urban environments in Greece,” added Karras.

Established in 2019, Hop is a leading shared micromobility platform with the largest service network in Eastern Europe. The company aims to create human-centred cities by offering eco-friendly, shared electric scooters. Hop's mission is to improve urban life quality through innovative, sustainable transport solutions.

