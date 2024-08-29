Healthcare Leaders And Cities In Riverside County Unite To Launch Multiple Blue Zones Initiatives To Help Residents Live Better, Longer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful public-private partnership of leading healthcare organizations and municipalities have come together to launch five new Blue Zones initiatives to improve community well-being, health, and happiness in Riverside County.

Inland Empire Plan (IEHP), IEHP Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare of California, Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH), the County of Riverside, and the Cities of Riverside, Banning, Coachella, Palm Springs, and Mead Valley have joined forces with Blue Zones to launch the coordinated effort.

Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence-based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play, leading to measurably improved community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.

The Blue Zones initiatives are launching simultaneously in the region-a strategy devised to create maximum impact for Riverside County. RUHS-PH funded the initial Blue Zones feasibility assessment to determine the readiness of various communities in the County. Now Blue Zones Projects are launching in the cities of Riverside, Banning, Coachella, and Palm Springs, while Mead Valley begins a policy-focused Blue Zones Activate.

"Blue Zones is a proven innovator in community well-being improvement," said Kim Saruwatari, RUHS Public Health Director. "We are committed to reducing the well-being gaps that currently exist, so that all people in Riverside County can thrive."

Research shows that where people live has a bigger influence on their health than their genetics, so Blue Zones Project focuses on the Life Radius®-the area close to home where people spend 90% of their lives. Blue Zones Project helps communities optimize public policies, social connections, and the places and spaces where people spend the most time (streets, parks, schools, workplaces, grocery stores, faith communities, homes) to help make healthy choices easy and more accessible to all. Participating communities have seen double-digit drops in obesity and smoking rates, economic investment in downtown corridors, grant funding awards to support policies and programs to improve health equity, and measurable savings in healthcare costs, among other positive outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blue Zones, the cities, and health plan partners to build and sustain multiple Blue Zones Projects here in Riverside County," said Greg Bradbard, CEO of IEHP Foundation. "This initiative aligns with our goal to address the root causes of ill health, advance health equity and help residents throughout the region live healthier and more joyful lives"

John Yamamoto, vice president of Community Health and Government Relations for Kaiser Permanente Southern California, said, "Kaiser Permanente believes that community health requires both access to high-quality health care and investing in healthier communities. We applaud Riverside University Health System-Public Health's leadership in seeking to improve community health and wellness where health begins, in the neighborhoods where people live, work, and play. We are excited to join county and local governments, our fellow health care systems, the business community, community-based organizations, residents of the five Riverside communities, and Blue Zones in this collective endeavor."

"Molina Healthcare is a proud partner in this innovative Blue Zones initiative and is committed to making the communities in which we live and work healthier and more prosperous," said Abbie Totten, plan president of Molina Healthcare of California. "A healthier community is a stronger community and this collective investment in establishing local Blue Zones Project communities will ultimately lead to better health outcomes for our neighbors and members in Riverside County."

"We commend the visionary leaders of the County, the Cities, and healthcare organizations for coming together to advance the health and well-being of residents," said Ben Leedle, Blue Zones CEO and Co-founder of Blue Zones Project. "This landmark partnership is poised to create a lasting regional impact for many generations to come."

The launch of these Blue Zones initiatives represents the beginning of a multi-year collaborative effort that involves the entire community working together toward one common goal – to support and build a culture of health and well-being. We are actively hiring full-time staff locally – learn more here .

About Blue Zones®

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live better, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by founder and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in blue zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books The Blue Zones Solution, The Blue Zones of Happiness, The Blue Zones, Thrive, and Blue Zones Kitchen-all published by National Geographic books. An Emmy Award-winning docuseries, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, was released on Netflix in 2023. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit us at bluezones.

About IEHP Foundation

IEHP Foundation is on a mission to inspire and ignite the health of the Inland Empire. Established in July 2021 by Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) to help advance Vibrant Health - extending beyond traditional healthcare services and addressing the social determinants of health for the region's most vulnerable populations. Learn more about IEHP Foundation at iehpfoundation

About Molina Healthcare of California

Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for over 40 years. The Company serves members through Medi-Cal, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Covered California (Marketplace). Molina's service areas include Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange County and Imperial counties. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through state insurance marketplaces. For more information about Molina Healthcare of California, visit MolinaHealthcare .



About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to kp.

About Riverside University Health System

Riverside University Health System (RUHS) includes a 439-bed Medical Center in Moreno Valley, Calif., 14 Federally Qualified Community Health Centers, and the departments of Public and Behavioral Health. RUHS is Riverside County's safety net provider, offering high-quality, patient-centered care. With more than 8,000 staff members and over 125 years of experience, RUHS continues its commitment to and legacy of delivering exceptional, compassionate care with a focus on public health, behavioral health, community wellness, and medical education. Visit ruhealth to learn more.

