Revealed By Audley Travel -- The Four Best Places In The World For A Culturally Immersive, Family Vacation

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel experts at Audley Travel have examined data from Tripadvisor to reveal which countries offer the most immersive cultural experiences, combined with family-friendly attitudes.

√ 1st place for cultural tours – India

√ 1st place for food and drink activities – Italy

√ 1st place for nature and wildlife activities – Kenya

√ 1st place for historical tours – France

Audley's destination specialists explain why these locations are so popular for culture-seeking families

and how they can get the most from their visit.

Why was India awarded first place for family cultural tours?

"Whether they're tracking tigers in the national parks, sleeping on houseboats on Keralan backwaters, riding tuk-tuks through the heart of Jaipur, or experiencing the different street foods of Old Delhi, children are treated like royalty in India," says Audley India specialist Carol Lawrence.

Why was Italy awarded first place for food and drink activities?

Italy has several distinctive culinary cultures, and personalized, gastronomic experiences here make a great core for a family trip. Audley Italy specialist, Shannon Yates, explains: "Each region of Italy has a diverse speciality when it comes to food. You can discover Tuscan cuisine and learn the art of pasta making with a professional chef in Florence."

Alternatively, families can choose to all cook together at the home of professional chef Laura Niccolai in Sorrento - she'll walk you through creating a three- or four-course meal of traditional family recipes.

Why was Kenya awarded first place for family wildlife activities?

"Kenya has a deep cultural commitment to its conservation efforts, which makes it an educational destination for children," explains Scott Davenport, a safari specialist at Audley. "For example, you can visit the Daphne Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an elephant orphanage that works to rehabilitate its residents, where children can watch the keepers bottle-feed elephant calves and learn about the threats to their survival.

The sheer abundance of wildlife across Kenya's parks and reserves makes it likely that families will spot most of the key species on their wish list.

Why was France the favorite for historical tours?

France is undoubtedly a historically rich country, and Audley specialists can help visitors walk back in time, following in the footsteps of our ancestors.

For teenagers, Audley's experts suggest learning about the history of the perfume industry in Paris and making their own scent. Younger children, meanwhile, may like exploring the Roman Pont-du-Gard aqueduct, or deciphering the Bayeux Tapestry with the help of a guide who can tailor the experience to their age and interest*.

* Please note that the Bayeux Tapestry exhibit is closing in September 2025 for two years.

Audley Travel is an expert in individually designed travel, creating meaningful experiences in more than 80 destinations across all seven continents. Its dedicated destination specialists use their firsthand knowledge to plan your trip down to the finest detail, choosing experiences that speak to your passions and pairing you with local guides who are top of their field.

