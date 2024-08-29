Marathon Oil Receives Stockholder Approval For Proposed Merger With Conocophillips

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO ) ("Marathon Oil") announced today that it received the necessary stockholder approval for Marathon Oil's pending merger with ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP ). Marathon Oil will file the vote results of the special stockholder meeting in a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Marathon Oil and ConocoPhillips continue to expect the transaction to close late in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; Bakken, North Dakota; Permian in New Mexico and Texas, and STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea. The Company's Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence, and the competitive advantages of a high-quality multi-basin portfolio.

