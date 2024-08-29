NSSF's 'Gun Storage Check Week' To Run Sept. 1-7 During National Suicide Prevention Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A securely stored gun can prevent a suicide. Win a gun safe at GunStorageCheck.

NSSF®, The Firearm Trade Association, will honor National Prevention Month by running its national awareness campaign, Gun Storage Check Week, September 1-7. Gun Storage Check Week reminds firearm owners to "Make Sure It's Secure" by reviewing their firearm storage practices.

During NSSF's Gun Storage Check Week and National Suicide Prevention Month, check firearm storage practices to "make sure it's secure" to help prevent suicide, accidents and theft.

"In partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), NSSF works diligently to provide the firearm-owning community with education about preventing suicide," said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF's President and CEO. "One of the most effective methods for preventing suicide is deterring access to firearms and other means during a time of crisis. That's why during Gun Storage Check Week we're asking gun owners and their families to do their part by securely storing firearms when not in use to help prevent suicide, as well as accidents, misuse and thefts."

During Gun Storage Check Week and throughout the month of September, visitors to GunStorageCheck can enter to win gun safes donated by Hornady Manufacturing. Additional entries to win can be earned by watching a short video on suicide prevention.

Each year more than half of all firearm-related fatalities are suicide deaths, and among veterans the rate tops 72 percent. "Suicide is preventable," said Bartozzi. "Gun owners and their families can save lives by becoming more open to discussing factors that contribute to suicide risk and by preventing access to firearms when someone is at risk. Supporting someone who is struggling and being respectful of the right to own firearms can go together."

On GunStorageCheck, NSSF provides the NSSF-AFSP brochure on suicide prevention that discusses warning signs and how to have a "brave conversation" with someone you're worried about. NSSF also has added resources for veterans, including links to the VA's "Don't wait. Reach out" program . The NSSF-AFSP suicide prevention toolkit is available to firearm retailers and shooting ranges.

Bartozzi noted that when a person in crisis cannot access a firearm, a vital pause occurs that allows time for the period of acute risk to pass or for intervention to take place, and that pause can save a life. Temporary offsite storage can also be a solution but remember to follow all applicable firearm transfer laws.

Storage Devices

Gun Storage Check Week's safety resources highlight many options to store firearms securely so that guns are off limits to unauthorized persons. Secure gun storage devices include:



cable locks-often available free of charge, including through NSSF's Project ChildSafe ® program

lock boxes-storage solutions for guns kept for home security and in vehicles

lockable gun cases-for security and portability

full-size gun cabinets and safes-for owners with multiple firearms to protect, including against fire and theft. Digital devices linked to apps that warn owners when safes or firearms are tampered with or jostled.

"Periodically, gun owners should review their firearm storage practices because people's lives change-a child grows older and becomes more curious, a teenager or adult happens to be going through a rough patch in life," said Bartozzi. "These and other situations might require a change in storage habits or devices.

"Make Gun Storage Check Week the time you check the box on safety in your home by making sure firearms are secured from unwanted access," added Bartozzi.

Promotional Materials

Organizations, companies, law enforcement, and individuals can help increase the visibility of Gun Storage Check Week by using promotional materials available at GunStorageCheck . NSSF established Gun Storage Check Week as a national awareness campaign this past June when it received widespread support by industry, firearm-owner organizations, suicide prevention groups and Project ChildSafe law enforcement partners.

