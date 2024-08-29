Filecloud And Open Telekom Cloud Partner To Deliver Secure File Collaboration & Content Governance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud, a leader in the secure enterprise and content collaboration space, launched its partnership with Open Telekom Cloud (OTC), the T-Systems public cloud, further expanding its European foothold. OTC, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offering that's based on OpenStack technology, has data centers in Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, all of which are compliant with the GDPR. It provides cloud services that are individually configurable for customers, and scalable IT resources that can be administered through APIs or a self-service portal. It also includes Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings.

The partnership represents an important milestone for FileCloud, signaling its strong commitment to serving the extensive, ever-increasing compliance and security requirements of enterprises in Europe. As the first EFSS solution listed in the exclusive OTC Circle , the partnership is a testament to the major European telecommunications provider's confidence in FileCloud's file-management platform, providing the product with pronounced visibility in the European market.

FileCloud is highly compatible with OTC in its focus on robust security, simplifying complicated regulatory demands, and ongoing technological evolution. Like OTC, FileCloud places a strong emphasis on data sovereignty, recognizing the critical importance of ensuring that customers' data is governed and stored in line with the laws and regulations of the geographical region in which it resides. As such, FileCloud empowers businesses throughout the world to adhere to regional data privacy laws, without sacrificing operational efficiency and smooth collaboration, by enabling data residency options and offering secure, localized storage solutions. Both FileCloud and OTC have a common dedication to providing robust and compliant cloud solutions, tailored to the diverse needs of global enterprises. This promises to create a flourishing partnership for both companies, as well as their customers, well into the future.

Commenting on the partnership, FileCloud's CPO, Jason Dover, said, "Enabling customers to manage, access and secure content across the broadest range of private and public cloud ecosystems is at the core of FileCloud's offering. As a leading European cloud provider, OTC represents our commitment to ensuring customers in the region have access to simplified, compliant content collaboration."

Vice President of OTC, Andreas Falkner, observed, "With FileCloud as an experienced partner at our side, we are bundling our strengths to offer a complete solution in Europe that meets the highest security requirements and at the same time guarantees flexibility. The partnership, which combines the secure infrastructure of the Open Telekom Cloud and FileCloud's expertise in file sharing, underlines our joint commitment to providing companies with data management solutions at the highest level."

Given OTC's 100% European infrastructure, its support for companies in the design of their storage and network cloud infrastructure, and its migration and optimization services, FileCloud is excited to leverage this partnership for its customers in Europe. In addition, OTC is ahead of the curve in using 100% renewable energy in its data centers, as well as 30% less energy than average. Its general commitment to sustainable digitization ensures that enterprise customers using FileCloud on OTC are automatically participating in viable innovation and enhancing corporate responsibility.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a hyper-secure EFSS (enterprise file sync and share) platform that provides industry-leading compliance, data governance, data leak protection, data retention and digital rights management capabilities. Workflow automation and granular control of content sharing across most enterprise platforms is fully integrated into the complete EFSS stack.

FileCloud is a leader in content governance and collaboration for unstructured data, trusted and used worldwide across Global 1000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and service providers. In addition to its enterprise file-sharing solution, FileCloud's product portfolio also includes Signority (acquired in May 2024), a Canadian-based e-signature and document workflow platform.

About Open Telekom Cloud

The Open Telekom Cloud is a sovereign cloud platform offered by Deutsche Telekom. The Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution is based on German data protection guidelines and offers companies individually configurable cloud services. Deutsche Telekom AG's public cloud product is based on the OpenStack software project, which provides an open architecture for cloud computing.

The Open Telekom Cloud is aimed at European companies and offers high security standards, data protection compliance in accordance with the GDPR and flexible, scalable cloud resources.

It is continuously being expanded to include Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and offers data, operational and technology sovereignty, which means that all data remains in Europe and is subject to European laws. Managed services and support services are extending the offering to respond specifically to the needs of European companies.

