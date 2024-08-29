NOBLIS AWARDED PATENT FOR A NOVEL ASYNCHRONOUS DOCUMENT INGESTION AND ENRICHMENT SYSTEM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automated system efficiently takes in information, adds valuable enrichments and metadata and stores for reporting and visualization.

Reston, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis , a leading provider of science, and strategy services to the government, today announced it has been awarded U.S. patent number 12,032,655 for a system to asynchronously ingest, enrich and publish large amounts of data.

The system can take in raw information, such as web articles; enrich it with further information using both traditional and machine-learning approaches ; and store the resulting data for reporting, analysis and visualization. Each of these steps has multiple software modules working on the data asynchronously, which means those independent modules aren't waiting for each other.

“The system offers the key benefits of both flexibility and scalability, so users can tailor the system to their own data needs,” said Nate Dellinger, a Noblis senior software engineer and a co-inventor of the system.“Due to its asynchronous design, the system can smoothly process different types and sizes of data without the bottlenecks that traditional systems encounter.”

“And it's fault-tolerant,” noted David Peters, also a senior software engineer and Dellinger's co-inventor.“If one of the microservices fails, another can take over without missing a beat.”

“With intelligence-gathering agencies relying more and more on massive data throughput, efficiency is essential to making that data useful, organized and timely,” said Chris Barnett , Noblis' chief technology officer.“This system rises to that challenge with its ability to handle large amounts of data, break it down into smaller tasks and process them asynchronously.”

ABOUT NOBLIS

