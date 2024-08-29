EIGHT BLACK AUTHORS UNITE To BRING DIVERSITY To PRINTERS ROW LIT FEST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nia the Author

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an extraordinary showcase of Black literary excellence, eight acclaimed authors join together at the Printers Row Lit Fest to celebrate and amplify diverse voices in literature. This event, which takes place at Chicago's Historic Printer's Row is a testament to the power of storytelling in shaping culture and challenging norms.Event Details: Printers Row Lit FestLocation: Tent B, near W Ida B Wells DriveDates: Saturday, September 7, 2024 and Sunday, September 8, 2024Time: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.Admission: Free and open to the public.The featured authors and their works include:Author: Nia ObotetteBook Series: EXPLORING ALL THAT I CAN DO Website and Book Link:Nia Obotette's historic series empowers young readers of color by showcasing them in underrepresented sports like hockey, skiing, snowboarding, archery, fencing, and triathlons.Author: Katie OteyTitle: IZZY'S (ALMOST) EPIC DAYWebsite: katieoteywritesPublisher's Website:Katie Otey is an award-winning author and publisher focusing on writing comedic stories featuring children of color and publishing authentic stories from a diverse array of creators.Author: Lora A McClain-MuhammadBook Title: INYTK...#YOUMATTERWebsite or Book Link:Summary: Lora McClain-Muhammad is an award-winning children's book author who has sold over 75,000 books. Her latest release, "INYTK...#YOUMATTER" promotes diversity and empowerment with positive affirmations for children of all backgrounds.Author: Sanaa ChegeBook Title: A DIVER LIKE MEWebsite or Book Link:Summary: Sanaa is a young trailblazer making waves in and out of the pool. A DIVER LIKE ME is a mission inspired by her own experiences as a young diver. Sanaa is determined to break down barriers and pave the way for more diversity in competitive diving.Author: Theresa A. Smith-HickmanBook Titles: I CAN... JUST TRY, I AM... A to Z, and I AM... A to Z ACTIVITY BOOKWebsite or Book Link:Summary: Theresa A. Smith-Hickman is an award-winning children's book author and owner/educator of Mother Doves Academy, LLC. She creates heartwarming stories written to help little ones shift their way of thinking from "I Can't" to "I Can," through trying, affirming, and believing.Author: Tiffany AdamsBook Titles: JOURNEY'S MAGIC CRAYONS, A GIFT FOR JACOB, and TRINITY and TRINTONS ABC'sWebsite or Book Link:Summary: Tiffany Adams, a talented children's book author, is passionate about storytelling. Her books feature creative plots, whimsical illustrations, and positive messages that inspire children to be kind, brave, and curious about the world around them.Author: Essie FayeBook Title: FINDING THE LOVE YOU DESERVEWebsite or Book Link:Summary: Essie Faye's inspirational and faith-based series empowers women and teen girls to discover and rediscover themselves, love and accept themselves unconditionally, connect with God (their greatest love), heal their hurts, self-manage well, and efficiently manage relationships with others.Author: Imani SpencerBook Titles: THE KINK in MY HAIR, THE KINK in MY HAIR, TOO, BOYS CAN WEAR TIGHTS, and I AM!: An Affirmation and Gratitude Journal for KidsWebsite or Book Link:Summary: Imani is a native and resident of Chicago, IL. She is a writer committed to the encouragement and uplifting of women and children, a shade tree musician, owner of Queen Josephine Bath & Beyond, and (her greatest accomplishments) the proud mother of Gabriel and DJ.This collective of authors represents a wide array of genres, each bringing a unique perspective that enriches the cultural tapestry of contemporary literature. Their presence at Printer Row Lit Fest underscores the importance of creating spaces where diverse voices are not only heard but celebrated.**Why This Matters:**This event is more than a gathering; it's a movement toward greater inclusivity in the literary world. Printers Row Lit Fest offers new readers a chance to discover stories that reflect the diversity of their world.**About Printers Row Literary Fest:**The Printers Row Literary Fest is one of the Midwest's most prominent book festivals, bringing together authors, publishers, and readers for a weekend of literary celebration. Held in the heart of Chicago's historic Printers Row district, the festival.

