International Arena Polo Challenge USA Vs India Coming To San Diego County, California

USA will face India in the Buddy Combs International Arena Polo Challenge held at Lakeside Polo Club in California

Team India and Team USA face off in the finals of the International Arena Polo Championship at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club

Two arena polo players go head-to-head during Pacific Coast Arena League at Lakeside Polo Club photo by Tequila Sunset Photography

Spectators look on at arena polo action at Lakeside Polo Club in San Diego County, Ca photo credit-Tequila Sunset's Photography

Team USA at the 2023 International Arena Polo Challenge photo by Tony Gibson

Lakeside Polo Club Will Host India vs. USA in Arena Polo and Women's Arena Polo Competitions.

- Darin Bankhead, Lakeside Polo ClubSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Polo Association (USPA) Buddy Combs International Arena Polo Challenge will travel to the West Coast at Lakeside Polo Club in Lakeside, California on Friday, October 4. USA will face-off against India for a battle in the saddle under the Lakeside arena lights."We are honored to host the Buddy Combs International Arena Polo Challenge at Lakeside Polo Club. This event is not only a testament to our club's commitment to the sport of polo but also an opportunity to showcase the local polo community in Southern California. For our club, it's a chance to bring together talented players from around the world, enhancing the level of play and creating a connection with the global polo community while inspiring local players. For Southern California, it highlights the region as a destination for polo, blending the sport's rich traditions with our unique West Coast style. The challenge also provides an opportunity to introduce new audiences to the excitement of arena polo, further growing the sport locally and ensuring its continued success by making it more accessible and engaging for new fans and future players alike," Nicole and Darin Bankhead of Lakeside Polo Club.USA is looking for redemption after losing the 2023 Buddy Combs International Arena Polo Challenge by one goal to Guatemala in Virginia. Playing for the 2024 USA team are David Brooks from North Carolina, Robbie Pizzaro from Wisconsin and Nicole Bankhead of Lakeside, California with Spencer Hurtt from Orange County, CA as alternate.The showdown with India continues following a USA victory in Hyderabad, India during an International arena polo tournament held at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club in March of this year. USA and India made it to the finals of that tournament with USA pulling off the win.USPA arena committee chair Robin Sanchez comments, "We are excited to host the India teams for this year's Buddy Combs International Arena Challenge. As we saw at the Olympic Games, International sport brings people together. The opportunity to bring that camaraderie and excitement to San Diego County and Lakeside, CA is unique. Lakeside Polo Club has a fantastic polo arena and is ready to welcome spectators for this historic event."Arena polo, sometimes referred to as hockey on horseback, is a ball and mallet sport played on horseback. Arena polo is played in an enclosed arena with two goal mouths set into either end of the 300 by 150-foot dirt or sand arena. The game is played with teams of three players all mounted on horseback. All players are equipped with bamboo cane mallets and attempt to move the ball into their respective goals to rack up points.Periods of play last for 7.5 minutes and are known as chukkers. At the end of a game, consisting of four chukkers, the team that has the highest number of goals wins. Arena polo is a unique sport because men and women and players of all ages compete on the same teams and on the same field of play. With highly trained, athletic horses as the most important teammates, the action is fast, and reaction times are quick. The arena aspect brings the action up close to spectators who can feel the thunder of hooves and hear the players communicate with their teammates.The Buddy Combs USA vs India will be played during the Friday Night Lights arena polo series at Lakeside Friday, October 4 and the India vs USA Women's arena polo competition will be held Saturday, October 5. Gates open at 4:30pm each evening with a warm-up game featuring high school and collegiate players from San Diego County starting at 5:30pm.Tickets are available at Humanitix. Tickets are $10 for on-line pre-purchase, $15 at the gate. Military and children under 12 are free.Arena entrance is located at 13800 El Monte Rd, Lakeside, CA. Concessions available. Dress for an outdoor, evening sporting event.About Lakeside Polo ClubEstablished in 1956, Lakeside Polo Club added a full-sized lighted polo arena in 2017 expanding opportunities for polo enthusiasts in San Diego County. The arena hosts Pacific Coast Arena League (PCAL), numerous polo tournaments, interscholastic and intercollegiate polo teams.Friday Night Under the Lights welcomes spectators for these exciting events.

