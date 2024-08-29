Strategic Analysis Of The Global Dried Mushroom Market 2024 - 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dried Mushroom Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global dried mushroom market has exhibited strong growth recently, expanding from $3.92 billion in 2023 to $4.29 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Despite challenges, the dried mushroom market is projected to grow to $6.22 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%, driven by the increasing demand for umami flavor, growing consumer awareness, and the rising popularity of vegan cuisine.

Rising Interest in Vegan Food Drives Market Growth

The growing interest in vegan food is a significant driver of the dried mushroom market expansion. Veganism, fueled by health, environmental, and ethical considerations, has led to a heightened demand for plant-based ingredients. Dried mushrooms offer a rich umami flavor and a meaty texture that enhance plant-based dishes, making them a popular choice in vegan cuisine. For instance, a Grubhub report from June 2021 noted a 17% increase in vegan food delivery orders, with plant-based burgers rising by 28% and vegetarian orders up by 55% compared to the previous year.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Greenyard, Monaghan Mushrooms, and Costa Group are at the forefront of innovation in the dried mushroom market. These companies are focusing on launching organic nutraceutical mushroom extracts, which are gaining traction as dietary supplements for health and wellness. For example, in September 2022, Ethical Naturals collaborated with Nammex to create Mushroom-Plus, a new range of organic mushroom extracts designed to address specific health conditions with added bioactive compounds.

In a strategic move, Monaghan Mushrooms has been enhancing its product portfolio to meet the rising demand for organic and functional foods, reflecting the industry's shift towards sustainability and health-conscious offerings.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the dried mushroom market include:

Increasing demand for plant-based protein

Rise of functional foods

Focus on sustainability and organic products

Culinary innovations and emergence of mushroom blends

These trends are expected to drive the market forward, as consumers increasingly seek health-conscious and eco-friendly food options.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Shiitake Mushrooms, Button Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Reishi Mushrooms, Milky Mushrooms, Winter Mushrooms, Paddy Straw

By Packaging: Cartons, Boxes, Polyethylene Bags

By Application: Food And Beverages, Food Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Specialized Stores

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest market for dried mushrooms in 2023, while Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Dried Mushroom Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dried Mushroom Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dried mushroom market size, dried mushroom market drivers and trends, dried mushroom market major players, competitors' revenues, dried mushroom market positioning, and dried mushroom market growth across geographies. The dried mushroom market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

